Top US commander in Afghanistan survives deadly insider attack that left senior Afghan officials dead and two Americans wounded

caption An Afghan policeman keeps watch at a check point in Ghazni city, Afghanistan source REUTERS/Mustafa Andaleb

In an apparent insider attack Thursday, the bodyguards of a local Afghan governor opened fire on their compatriots and American troops during a high-level meeting attended by the top US commander in Afghanistan.

The Afghan police chief was killed in the attack, and there are reports that the governor and the intelligence chief were also killed.

Gen. Scott Miller escaped the attack uninjured. Two Americans were wounded and evacuated.

A senior security official said the governor’s bodyguard opened fire and hit Razeq in the back as soon as officials came out of the meeting.Several Afghan and international security officials said Razeq, one of Afghanistan’s most powerful commanders with a fearsome reputation as an enemy of the Taliban, had been killed.

The governor and the local head of the NDS intelligence service were wounded, according to initial reports. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports that the governor and the intelligence chief were also killed in the attack. The New York Times is reporting the same.

Thursday’s incident marks the third apparent insider attack this year. Two previous attacks in September and July killed two American servicemembers.

Miller, who had been attending a meeting with security officials ahead of parliamentary elections on Saturday, was not injured but two Americans were wounded in the crossfire and had been evacuated, NATO spokesman Colonel Knut Peters said.

“Provincial officials including the governor, the police chief and other officials were accompanying the foreign guests to the plane when the gunshots happened,” said Said Jan Khakrezwal, the head of the provincial council.

Includes reporting by Ismail Sameem and Hamid Shalizi in Kabul and editing by Robert Birsel