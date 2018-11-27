Trump says he may cancel G20 meeting with Putin over rising Ukraine conflict

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he may cancel his scheduled G20 meeting in Argentina with Russian President Vladimir Putin because of Russia’s maritime clash with Ukraine.

“Maybe I won’t have the meeting. Maybe I won’t even have the meeting . . . I don’t like that aggression. I don’t want that aggression at all,” Trump told the Washington Post in an interview.

The Russian navy fired on two Ukrainian naval vessels and rammed a third on Sunday in the Kerch Strait, which connects the Sea of Azov and Black Sea. It then captured the three vessels and the 23 sailors on board, six of whom were wounded in the incident.

The three Ukrainian vessels tried to pass through the strait and had given notice to the Russians, according to The Associated Press. Russian officials said the Ukrainian sailors were given warning to turn back before it opened fire, according to the Russian-government funded RT.

Ukraine has since declared martial law in 10 of the country’s regions, and a Russian court has also ordered 12 of the 23 captured sailors to be held in custody for two months.