This video of a bird — or is it a rabbit? — is going viral on Twitter, and people are seriously confused

caption What animal do you see? source Imgur/Twitter

A video posted to Imgur shows a dark, fluffy animal being pet.

People can’t decide if it’s a rabbit or a bird.

It appears to be a raven or crow. Rabbits’ ears are on the sides of their heads, not one behind the other.

The internet loves a good optical illusion, especially when it involves adorable animals.

Imgur user HorseonaBike shared a video of an animal enjoying a head scratch. Imgur then shared the video on Twitter. But people couldn’t tell if it was a rabbit or a bird.

Twitter user @dsquintana also shared the video, racking up over 7,000 retweets and nearly 30,000 likes.

Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose pic.twitter.com/aYOZGAY6kP — Dan Quintana ???? (@dsquintana) August 18, 2019

People were seriously confused.

This hurts my brain. — Carla C (@campbell_carlac) August 19, 2019

Quoth the rabbit, never more — Michael Perino (@Avery_the_Grate) August 18, 2019

Wow, I sat here for ages seeing someone petting a crow w its beak open to the air, and thinking “rabbits??” — Dr. Nic Thompson (@NicoleAlineSci) August 19, 2019

Clearly a bird. The "ears" are hard and unmoving. Also in the wrong place. — No time for BS (@observantjulie) August 20, 2019

The video’s trickery is similar to a the duck-rabbit illusion first published in a German magazine in 1892, then used by Joseph Jastrow in 1899 in his research on perception. Optical illusions that display two different things depending on how you look at them are known as ambiguous images or reversible figures.

caption The duck-rabbit illusion. source Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

In the case of this viral video, the animal appears to be a bird due to the positioning of the supposed “ears” of the “rabbit.” Rabbits’ ears are on the sides of their heads, not one behind the other. The “ears” also don’t appear to be fuzzy, indicating that the animal is indeed a raven or crow.