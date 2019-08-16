A raccoon got stuck in a vending machine while ‘committing a burglary’

caption Florida authorities “apprehended” this raccoon committing a burglary in a local high school’s vending machine. source Facebook/Volusia County Sheriff’s Office

Florida authorities “apprehended” a raccoon “committing a burglary” inside a vending machine on Wednesday.

Photos showed him poking around packages of Welch’s fruit snacks.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the critter eventually made its way out of the machine.

It’s unclear how many snacks the furry fugitive made off with.

A mischievous raccoon was caught “committing a burglary” inside a Florida high school’s vending machine, local authorities said.

The critter could be seen clambering on top of packages of Welch’s fruit snacks and sitting inside the machine’s opening where snacks are dispensed.

“This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School,” the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook.

The statement went on to explain that a deputy called in local animal control authorities, and together they wheeled the vending machine outside, “where our friend could make his exit to freedom.”

“He did so with a little encouragement, and he’s off to his next adventure,” the statement said.

It’s unclear how long the raccoon was trapped in the vending machine, or how many snacks he devoured before his escape.