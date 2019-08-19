An Australian DJ says she contemplated suicide after a prank call to Kate Middleton’s maternity ward ended in tragedy

caption The Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Mel Greig, right. source Stephen Pond/Getty Images, Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

A radio host says she contemplated suicide after a prank call to Kate Middleton‘s nurse took a tragic turn.

In 2012, Mel Greig and her 2 Day FM cohost Michael Christian called the hospital Middleton was being treated for morning sickness at and impersonated the Queen and Prince Philip.

The nurse who took the call died by suicide a few days later.

In the months afterward, Greig said she “contemplated if I should still be here.”

However, she said she “came to the conclusion that it was absolutely not the answer for me, and it should absolutely never be the answer for anybody.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

An Australian radio host said she contemplated suicide after a prank call to Kate Middleton‘s maternity ward back in 2012 went tragically wrong.

The Duchess of Cambridge ended up in the hospital with extreme morning sickness while she was pregnant with Prince George.

In what was supposed to be a harmless joke, radio DJ Mel Greig and her 2 Day FM cohost Michael Christian called the ward she was being treated in and impersonated the Queen and Prince Philip.

Read more: The Queen sat next to Prince Andrew as they drove to church on Sunday in a ‘show of support’ for her son amid the Epstein allegations

A few days later, Jacintha Saldhana, the nurse who took the call and transferred the pair to Kate Middleton’s room, died by suicide.

Speaking on the UK morning talk show “This Morning” on Monday, Greig said she “literally faced the battle to save my own life” after Saldhana’s death.

“It’s been hard to live. There was a point, about six months after the prank call, where I contemplated if I should still be here,” she said.

“The guilt that I felt for what happened, and the trolling I was going through … I was in isolation and people were continuously telling me, ‘go kill yourself, you don’t deserve to be alive.’

“So I did literally face the battle to save my own life,” she went on, though she added: “I came to the conclusion that it was absolutely not the answer for me, and it should absolutely never be the answer for anybody.”

Greig said she was at her lowest when she realized Saldhana had children – and she didn’t find closure until she finally met them at her inquisition.

At the inquest, the coroner confirmed that the 46-year-old mother of two had died by suicide, according to the Evening Standard, and that the prank call was a factor in her death.

“There was a moment after that, for six hours, I don’t remember,” Greig told This Morning. “I was like hovering over myself, not recognizing me. I could see myself standing on the balcony, and my partner holding me back and I couldn’t comprehend what was happening.”

“I wrote my will the night before, thinking that I wasn’t going to go back to Australia.

“But to be there gave me that closure, and when I looked the family in the eyes and apologized I felt a connection with Jacintha’s daughter and I could see that she knew I didn’t take that joke as a joke.”

You can watch the full interview here: