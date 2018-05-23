Radiohead could perform in Malaysia soon and you can thank Anwar Ibrahim’s daughter for it – here’s why

Permatang Pauh Member of Parliament Nurul Izzah Anwar has hinted that she will deliver on her promise of bringing Radiohead into Malaysia for a concert. Stay tuned. Facebook/Radiohead

You would probably not associate a Malaysian politician with iconic British rock group Radiohead.

But if you happen to be Anwar Ibrahim’s daughter, Permatang Pauh Member of Parliament Nurul Izzah Anwar, you could help rock history be made in Malaysia in time to come.

In 2013, Nurul Izzah, who is self-confessed Radiohead fan, said she would arrange to have the band perform in the country if her party Pakatan Harapan won Putrajaya.

It didn’t happen at the polls then, but the recent May 9 general elections was a different matter altogether after Pakatan Harapan ousted incumbent Barisan Nasional.

Last Saturday, Nurul Izzah said in a tweet that she would deliver on her promise to have the Oxford group hold its first concert in the Klang Valley.

She had said: “Indeed. A promise is a promise.”

Indeed. A promise is a promise #PostRamadanDiscussion . Now get on to work! 😆 https://t.co/AV0px9U0HB — Nurul Izzah (@n_izzah) May 19, 2018

The tweet came after she was reminded of her promise by Twitter user @AlepWilcox.

Nurul Izzah dalam majalah Esquire (July 2013) kata: “If we had won Putrajaya, i would brought Radiohead to Malaysia,” Kita tuntut! Radiohead live in Kuala Lumpur! @n_izzah pic.twitter.com/XybSn3jVJ2 — TGA (@AlepWilcox) May 19, 2018

On Monday (May 21) evening, Singapore event organiser Impact Live tagged both Nurul Izzah and AlepWilcox in a tweet which simply read: “We can try.”

Earlier in the day, an open letter addressed to Nurul Izzah was posted on the official Facebook page of Malaysian music event Rockaway Festival.

It was labelled “An open letter to a music lover” and read: “We’re here to help you rock Radiohead for Malaysia. All you have to do is ask.”

We’ll have to wait this one out with much anticipation.