2 Royal Air Force fighter jets were scrambled to escort a British passenger plane home after an ‘extremely disruptive’ customer tried to open the door mid-flight

caption Two Typhoon FGR4 aircraft, flown by 29 Squadron from RAF Coningsby. source Sgt Paul Oldfield/MOD

Two British fighter jets were scrambled to guide a plane back to the ground on Saturday after it was compromised by an “extremely disruptive passenger.”

Flight LS1503 from London Stansted to Dalaman Airport, Turkey, turned back around 20 minutes after take-off when a female passenger tried to open the doors in mid-air, budget airline Jet2 said.

Jet2 told Business Insider the woman’s behavior was “appalling and dangerous.”

The RAF confirmed it scrambled two of their $100 million (£80 million) Typhoon jets from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire to escort the Airbus A321 back to Stansted.

The 25-year-old woman was arrested by Essex Police “on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and endangering an aircraft.”

caption One of Jet2’s A321 aircraft. source TripAdvisor

A Ministry of Defense spokeswoman told Business Insider: “We can confirm that RAF quick reaction alert Typhoon aircraft from RAF Coningsby scrambled to escort a commercial flight into Stansted shortly after take-off due to reports of a disruptive passenger.”

Essex Police tweeted on Monday to say they had arrested a 25-year-old woman “on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and endangering an aircraft.”

She has been released on bail until July 30, they added.

caption Jet2.com aircraft boarding steps at Stansted airport in Britain. source Thomson Reuters

Several passengers onboard Saturday’s flight told The Sun newspaper about the scene inside the plane.

One said: “This lady who was clearly intoxicated gets called to the front of the plane and she starts shouting and screaming and runs to the plane door.”

“The cabin crew grabbed her to stop her and then she starts scratching them and hitting them.”

“She then got pinned to the floor by cabin crew and passengers and a passenger even sat on her.”

Another passenger told The Sun: “The stewards gave her several chances and did the best they could before she became abusive and then made a dash for the cockpit and had to be restrained by staff and passengers.