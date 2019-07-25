Rafael Nadal has bought a custom, 80-foot, luxury yacht that boasts a spa pool, a wet bar, and a jet ski

caption Rafael Nadal celebrated his 30th birthday on a yacht in Ibiza, 2016. source Photo by Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images

Rafael Nadal just bought himself another luxury yacht.

The tennis star has commissioned a custom 80 Sunreef Power catamaran for delivery in 2020.

When are you taking us to Ibiza, Rafa?

Rafael Nadal has bought himself another luxury yacht.

The sea-loving tennis champion is used to life offshore. When he’s not racking up titles on the ATP tour, Nadal likes to climb aboard million dollar vessels, go on vacation, and live off the sea.

Last month, Robb Report reported that Nadal had listed his 76-foot Italian-built MCY 76 motor yacht named “Beethoven” for $3 million with Camper & Nicholsons International.

He has frequently spoken of his love for seafood, for paella, and shrimp, and it is likely he enjoys all of those things when he is living his best life away from the clay, grass, and hard courts of tennis, and spending his downtime at sea.

“I love the sea,” he recently said. “As someone from an island as I am, the sea is part of our lives. Every time I am at home in Mallorca I try to go out and find that time where I can just enjoy my time on a boat.”

According to marketing material published by Sunreef Yachts, Nadal has splashed the cash on a custom, 80-foot, Sunreef Power catamaran.

“We are very excited to have one of the greatest tennis players of all time on board with us,” Francis Lapp, Sunreef Yachts founder and president said. “Mr. Nadal’s personality, skills and strength are an inspiration to us.”

Take a look at Nadal’s new toy, which will likely be built and delivered by 2020, below:

This is the 80 Sunreef Power catamaran — the latest yacht in the company’s fleet of deluxe vessels. It is unclear how much one costs, but the 70 Sunreef Power catamaran can be yours for approximately $3 million.

Walking around the deck can make for some incredible viewpoints on this 80-foot beast.

There are many outdoor areas where you can go shirtless, bask in the sun, and enjoy some Spanish oranges.

The flybridge has enough breadth to house a spa pool …

… and a wet bar with prime seating to soak up the surroundings.

The cockpit features details that are so hi-tech they would not look out of place in ‘Star Trek.’

Head inside and there are many places to kick back …

… Entertain …

… And unwind.

There are worse ways to spend your millions if you’re a yacht-lover, like Nadal. There’s also plenty of places to go swimming …

… which we know Nadal, a self-proclaimed islander, already likes to do. After all, you can take the boy away from the island but you can never take the island away from the boy.

All that’s left to do is set sail to Ibiza.