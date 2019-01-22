Rafael Nadal just thrashed Frances Tiafoe and couldn’t help but marvel at the American’s ripped body in his post-match interview

caption Rafael Nadal and Frances Tiafoe played each other for the first time on Tuesday. source Getty Images

Rafael Nadal beat Frances Tiafoe in straight sets on Tuesday.

And shortly after the win, he joked with John McEnroe that though he defeated the American, Tiafoe has him beat when it comes to looks.

Nadal said: “Being honest, I don’t have his body.”

Rafael Nadal thrashed Frances Tiafoe in straight sets on Tuesday but couldn’t help but marvel at the American’s ripped body in a post-match interview conducted by John McEnroe.

Incredible serving, powerful forehands, and a wildly-successful physical strategy earned the Spaniard scores of 6-3, 6-4, and 6-2 in the 2019 Australian Open quarter-final, and though Tiafoe struggled to match the Spaniard at the Rod Laver Arena, Nadal feels Tiafoe has the edge in another department.

“Being honest, I don’t have his body,” Nadal told McEnroe after the match, according to The Telegraph.

Read more: Roger Federer said he’d never go shirtless because he doesn’t have big arms like Rafa Nadal

McEnroe, in sheer disbelief, implied Nadal had a great body himself and that his fans would probably like to see it. He then asked Nadal if he’d take his shirt off for the crowd, but stopped his question short before touching Nadal’s arm and saying he was joking – much to Nadal’s relief.

Nadal’s victory over Tiafoe sets up a semi-final at the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday, against the 20-year-old who knocked out Roger Federer earlier in the tournament, Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal told McEnroe that it was “emotional” to be back in a semi-final in Melbourne, and that he is relishing the challenge of competing against Tsitsipas.

“He has been improving every month,” Nadal said. “He has beaten the best players in the world already. He is a great player.”