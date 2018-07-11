Raffles is Singapore’s best hotel – also makes it to global Top 100 list in Travel + Leisure World’s Best awards

Travel + Leisure readers have ranked the iconic Raffles as Singapore’s top hotel. Raffles Hotel Singapore

Raffles Hotel Singapore has been ranked number one in the Top Singapore City Hotels category in the 2018 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, which honours the top travel destinations and companies around the globe as rated by its readers.

The iconic Singapore landmark also came in 9th in the Top 10 Asia City Hotels category, and 71st in the Top 100 Hotels Overall category. It is also the only Singapore property featured in the latter.

Home of the Singapore Sling, the Raffles opened in 1887 and is in the final stages of a $160 million three-year-long restoration project which will complete by end 2018.

A designated national monument, the historic hotel will reopen with a new lobby and refreshed rooms.

In its heyday, the Raffles played hosts to guests as Charlie Chaplin and Noël Coward when they visited Singapore.

“Being recognised as the #1 Hotel in Singapore is extremely significant in this special year for Raffles Hotel Singapore as we embark on a new chapter in our illustrious history with our current restoration,” said Christian Westbeld, general manager of Raffles Hotel Singapore.

He added: “We look forward to welcoming our guests when this Singapore icon reopens and present Singapore and the world with a restored 19th century lifestyle destination that is designed to make Raffles Hotel Singapore the place to meet, spend time, shop and celebrate.”