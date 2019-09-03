Raffles Hotel Singapore is offering anyone around the world a free one-month suite stay – but there’s a catch

Up to two people will be chosen to stay at the famous hotel, which was recently restored and reopened. Raffles Hotel Singapore

Want to be waited on hand and food by butlers for an entire month?

Singapore’s posh Raffles Hotel is offering to let two guests stay for absolutely no charge – but in return, they’ll have to put it in writing.

The hotel launched a Writer’s Residency Programme on Tuesday (Sept 2) to commemorate its popularity among literary luminaries like Rudyard Kipling and Joseph Conrad.

Its general manager, Christian Westbeld, said Raffles Hotel had “long played muse to renowned and budding writers alike,” and wanted to nurture future writers by giving them “the opportunity to retreat, reflect and draw inspiration from the 132-year-old stories held within the walls of the hotel”.

Anyone in the world aged 18 and above can apply for the programme via email, and they do not need to be an established writer.

However, applicants must submit a proposed synopsis of the pieces they plan to write during their stay, which can last up to four weeks, depending on the type of writing they undertake.

A panel of judges, comprising hotel reps and established writers – will then choose up to two writers for the free stay per year.

Checks by Business Insider on Sep 2 found that the cheapest suite (there are no rooms) in the hotel costs S$929 (US$667) per night – bringing a 28-day stay to a whopping total of S$26,012 (US$18,664).

The living room in the hotel’s lavish Residence Suite – perfect for a Writer-in-Residence? Raffles Hotel Singapore

The Residence Suite bedroom. Raffles Hotel Singapore

The Residence Suite bathroom. Raffles Hotel Singapore

Those keen on the opportunity better start putting pen to paper – one spot has already been snapped up by renowned British travel writer Pico Iyer, a hotel regular and the author of This Could Be Home: Raffles Hotel and the City of Tomorrow.

“Any writer who gets to be part of Raffles’ rich literary tradition considers himself fortunate to be following in such a distinguished line,” Iyer said. “I was very happy to get to spend time with many of the people who are bringing the hotel into a new century.”

