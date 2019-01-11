The Saudi teen who fled her family and led a viral Twitter campaign was just granted asylum in Canada

Rahaf al-Qunun, a Saudi teenager who ran away from her family and secured refugee status from the UN, has been granted asylum in Canada.

Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau confirmed her status Friday, telling reporters it was determined by the country’s long-held commitment to “human rights and women’s rights around the world.”

The move caps off a week of international drama surrounding the 18-year-old, who broadcast her struggle with Thai authorities on social media.

Al-Qunun says she left her family in Kuwait because they “consider me as property” and would kill her for renouncing her given religion, Islam.

Canadian Prime Minister confirmed in a news conference Friday afternoon that al-Qunun would be granted asylum after a request by the United Nation’s High Commissioner for Refugees.

“Canada has been unequivocal that we will always stand up for human rights and women’s rights around the world,” Trudeau said, pointing to the country’s strong partnership and commitment to the United Nations. “When the UN made a request of us that we grant Ms. Al-Qunun asylum, we accepted.”

The UNHCR declared al-Qunun a legitimate refugee on Wednesday, meaning her reasons for fleeing her home country, Saudi Arabia, were legitimate. Established UN rules dictate that member states are banned from sending someone with refugee status back to the country they are fleeing.

The Washington Post reported earlier on Friday that the head of Thailand’s immigration bureau, Surachate Hakparn, had confirmed al-Qunun was headed to Toronto “with a smiling face” to be granted asylum.

“The story ends today,” Hakparn said. “Ms. Rahaf is going to Canada as she wishes.”

Al-Qunun had previously told Daily Mail Australia that she believed her application for asylum there was approved.

caption Saudi teen Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is greeted by Thai immigration authorities at a hotel inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand January 7, 2019. Thailand Immigration Police via REUTERS source Reuters

An internationally captivating saga

Al-Qunun’s story came to light after she launched a social media campaign after she left Kuwait for Thailand last Saturday. She barricaded herself in a Bangkok hotel room after Thai authorities seized her passport and tried to send her back to family.

She says she left her family in Kuwait because they “consider me as property” and would kill her if she returned for renouncing Islam, her family’s religion.

Her father later denied the claims, according to Thailand’s immigration chief.

Bill Bostock contributed reporting.