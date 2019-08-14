Raheem Sterling’s $120 million Air Jordan deal would elevate him above Zion Williamson’s earnings with the iconic shoe brand

Raheem Sterling has been offered a $120 million deal from Nike Air Jordan to become one of the first soccer players to endorse the brand, reports The Telegraph.

The deal would see the Manchester City star become one of the shoe brand’s highest paid athletes, ahead of NBA starlet Zion Williamson.

Williamson himself signed a seven-year, $75-million deal with Air Jordan in July, just weeks after being drafted to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Telegraph reports Sterling is contemplating an offer from the iconic shoe label with his current boot deal, also with Nike, set to come to an end later this year.

Should Sterling accept, he’d become one of Air Jordan’s highest paid athletes, ahead of basketball prodigy Zion Williamson.

Williamson, who was first pick of the 2019 NBA draft, signed a seven-year, $75-million deal with Air Jordan in July, just weeks after being snapped up by New Orleans Pelicans.

The deal for the 6-foot-7, 19-year-old forward, was the most lucrative shoe deal for a rookie in NBA history, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Other high profile athletes signed to Air Jordan include NBA duo Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook, as well as MLB star Mookie Betts.

Sterling has established himself as one of the Europe’s stand-out players over the last two seasons, chipping in 35 goals and 21 assists in the Premier League alone to help Pep Guardiola’s side claim back-to-back titles.

The 24-year-old forward has also made an huge impact off the field through his work to help tackle racism in soccer.

Sterling was racially abused by a Chelsea fan at Stamford Bridge last season, and spoke out by calling for stricter punishments on offenders and clubs involved in such incidents.

Sterling also criticized the British media for their portrayal of young black football players, saying “it helps fuel racism and aggressive behaviour.”

Manchester City is back in Premier League action on August 17 against Tottenham Hotspur, where Sterling will be hoping to add to his opening day hat-trick versus West Ham United.