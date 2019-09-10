Raiders fans chant “F— A.B.” after touchdown in first game since Antonio Brown’s tumultuous departure as Oakland defeats Denver

The Raiders beat the Broncos 24-16 to open the season, winning the final Monday night game in Oakland before the team moves to Las Vegas next year.

Throughout the game, fans chanted “F— A.B.!” voicing their displeasure with the superstar wide receiver who left the team before ever playing a down with the Raiders.

The Raiders win was made possible in part by wide receiver Tyrell Williams, who stepped into the WR1 role in Brown’s absence and finished the day with six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.

The Oakland Raiders didn’t seem to miss Antonio Brown on Monday night, defeating the Denver Broncos 24-16 on Monday night to move to 1-0 on the season.

It was the Raiders’ first game since the bizarre departure of superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown, who after joining the team in the offseason ran his own way out of town before ever taking a snap in Oakland.

Read more: The creator of Antonio Brown’s controversial video depicting a phone call with Jon Gruden says the coach ‘loved it’

Many thought the distractions that Brown brought to the franchise would be a detriment to their opening game on Monday. However, the Raiders looked poised and treated the home crowd to a prime time win to kick off their final season in Oakland.

Making the loss of Brown easier to take was the emergence of wide receiver Tyrell Williams, another player the Raiders acquired in the offseason. Williams finished the game with six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Throughout the game, Raider Nation made their feelings on Brown’s departure clear, chanting “F— A.B.! F— A.B.!” loud enough that the ESPN microphones couldn’t help but pick them up.

The raiders let AB know exactly how they feel with this heartwarming chant: “f*** AB” pic.twitter.com/07cI4m1yyz — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) September 10, 2019

Other fans took other measures to show their displeasure, with some using a bit of carefully placed black duct tape to transform their No. 84 Antonio Brown jerseys in No. 81 Tim Brown jerseys.

The Raiders still have a long season ahead of them, but they looked sharp in their opener, and despite a mountain of distractions brought on by their departed wide receiver, were able to leave with the win in their final Monday night game in Oakland.

