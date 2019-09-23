Rain expected to bring relief to Singapore despite hazy F1 weekend

The Singapore F1 saw a record turnout despite the hazy weekend, rain showers to be expected to bring relief to Singapore on Monday. SPH

Despite the hazy weekend, there was a record turnout of 268,000 spectators at the Singapore Grand Prix (SGP) this year, its second highest attendance since its inaugural night race.

The National Environment Agency said in its daily advisory on Sunday (Sept 22) that the winds are forecasted to blow from the east-northwest or east-southwest on Monday. The shift in winds is “expected to bring some showers over the region” and “may help improve the hotspot and haze situation in Sumatra and Kalimantan”.

However, NEA also said that the 24-hr PSI may enter the mid-section of the “unhealthy” range if denser haze from the surrounding region is blown in.

As of 12pm, air quality remained at “unhealthy” levels, with the 24hr Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings ranging between 109 to 119.

The 1-hr PM2.5 readings for most of the island ranged between 52 to 69, which is in the higher end of the “elevated” band.

24-hr PSI and 1-hr PM2.5 concentration readings as of 12pm in Singapore on Sept 23, 2019. NEA

Haze related illnesses have soared 40 per cent in Malaysia

However, neighbouring Malaysia has not been as lucky.

A continuous fortnight of hazy air has caused the total number cases of conjunctivitis, asthma, respiratory infection and rashes to shoot up by 40 per cent across Malaysia, the Healthy Ministry said on Monday.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), Health Ministry Director-General, Noor Hisham Abdullah, said in a statement on Monday (Sept 23) morning that there has been a large increase in patients seeking treatments for smoke pollution-related ailments.

The Department of Environment’s Air-Pollution Index (API) readings at 11am on Monday morning showed that 36 areas were at “unhealthy” levels and one – Johan Setia, Selangor – was in the “very unhealthy” range.

In the central region, many areas in the Greater Klang Valley were still enveloped in thick smoke haze. Johan Setia had an API reading of 214, while other areas like Nilai (196), Kuala Selangor (187) and Putrajaya (181) were bordering on “very unhealthy” levels.

API readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as “good”, while readings between 51 and 100 are “moderate”. Readings above 300 are considered “hazardous”.

Other parts of Selangor were also suffering from high “unhealthy” readings, with 177 in Shah Alam, 172 in Petaling Jaya, 162 in Klang and 152 in Banting. In Kuala Lumpur, the API readings were at 160 in Cheras and 145 in Batu Madu.

However, “unhealthy” levels of haze continued blanketing Perak, with only Tanjung Malim having a “moderate” reading of 73. The readings were so bad earlier this morning that four flights at Ipoh Airport were cancelled because visibility was only at 2km, The Star reported.

The airport’s manager, Mohd Ali Osman was quoted by The Star as saying that the flights were supposed to carry more than 200 passengers.

According to the airport’s official website, the four affected AirAsia flights were meant to depart for Singapore and Johor Bahru at 9:45am and 1:15pm, respectively.

