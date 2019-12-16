Rain, rain, go away: MetMalaysia issues severe weather warning for Pahang and Johor

Heavy rain is expected to continue over Rompin in Pahang, as well as Johor’s Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai and Kota Tinggi. Pixabay

Hoping for a bit of sunshine to start the week? Sorry to rain on your parade, but this is going to be quite unlikely for many parts of Malaysia at least until Tuesday (Dec 17).

According to a weather warning – marked as “severe” – released by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) on Sunday (Dec 15) afternoon, heavy rain is expected to continue over Rompin in Pahang, as well as Johor’s Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai and Kota Tinggi.

The service also said heavy rain is expected in Malacca; Pahang’s Maran, Kuantan, Bera and Pekan; Negeri Sembilan’s Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jempol and Tampin; and Johor’s Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Pontian and Johor Bahru.

Not only that, MetMalaysia also released a thunderstorm warning on Monday morning for heavy rain and strong winds expected over various parts of Malaysia until noon the same day.

The areas affected include Kelantan’s Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang; Terengganu; Pahang’s Lipis and Jerantut; Sarawak’s Kuching, Samarahan and Betong; Sarikei and Meradong; Sibu; and Mukah’s Tanjung Manis, Daro and Matu.

Thunderstorms are also expected over Tawau, Sandakan, Kudat, and Sabah’s West Coast, including Ranau and Kota Belud.

On Sunday, state news agency Bernama reported a spike in evacuations in the flood-hit states of Johor and Pahang.

In Johor, a total of 9,043 people were evacuated as of 9pm, while another temporary relief centre had to be opened in Rompin.