Rajon Rondo practiced his game-winning shot in a pre-game shootaround with his son, and it paid off

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo sank a clutch jumper from the elbow to beat the buzzer and lift Los Angeles past his former team, the Boston Celtics, Thursday night.

Hours prior to the exciting matchup, Rondo hit a similar shot while shooting around with his son at TD Garden.

The Lakers point guard sank a jumper as time expired to lift Los Angeles past the Boston Celtics in Thursday night’s down-to-the-wire matchup at TD Garden.

With 11.5 seconds remaining, the Lakers pushed up the floor with a chance to win the game. Brandon Ingram powered into the lane and missed a reverse layup with time winding down. Center Tyson Chandler managed to tip the ball back out to Rondo at the elbow, who went straight up with a shot to beat the buzzer.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, the veteran point guard had gotten some practice in before the big moment.

Rondo – who played for the Celtics from 2006 to 2015 – returned to TD Garden and put some shots up with his son hours before the game. During the shootaround, Rondo knocked down a shot similar to his game-winning buzzer beater, and people took notice.

