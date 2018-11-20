‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ is an entertaining and poignant examination of Internet culture — here’s what critics are saying

caption Eeyore is one of the many Disney characters to appear in the reference-heavy film. source Disney

“Ralph Breaks the Internet,” the sequel to Disney’s 2012 hit, “Wreck-It Ralph,” which hits theaters Wednesday, is worthy of the original according to critics. Critics are impressed with its clever examination of internet culture, saying that it “connects to our current reality in ways that are downright bone-chilling.”

Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) are back for the sequel, with a few new voices including Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”) and Taraji P. Henson (“Empire”). Ralph and Vanellope must go to the web to find eBay in order to replace a broken steering wheel for Vanellope’s arcade game, “Sugar Rush.” If they don’t find a replacement, her arcade game is going to be scrapped for parts.

caption The movie includes a highly-anticipated scene with the Disney princesses. source Disney

So far, critics love the film, calling it a necessary, fun sequel that is an entertaining movie for kids. But at the same time “Ralph Breaks the Internet” is a poignant examination of internet culture and the relationship human beings have with technology today that will resonate with adults.

INSIDER’s Kirsten Acuna wrote in her review , “While it may not make you as emotional as the first film, it’s a must-see for the amount of cameos it includes, two fun end-credits scenes, and plenty of well-earned laughs for both kids and adults.”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” is loved by most critics for being a bold, creative sequel that has something to say. It currently has a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here’s what critics are saying:

It’s a kids movie, but also a thoughtful examination of Internet culture that adults will love.

caption The movie was made for kids, but has poignant things to say about technology. source Disney

“‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ might look like just another adorable, funny animated family film, but it also connects to our current reality in ways that are downright bone-chilling.”

-Bilge Ebiri, The New York Times

“Technology can be tough to toss into kids’ movies. The way ‘The Emoji Movie’ did it was cynical and cold. The web of ‘Ralph,’ however, has smarts and soul.”

-Johnny Oleksinski, New York Post

“You don’t need to be a Disney connoisseur or an ’80s buff to get it. The world it’s set in is entirely, and sometimes frighteningly, of the current moment.”

-Sam Adams, Slate

The movie’s examination of the internet and how we interact with technology is what makes it such a necessary sequel eight years later.

caption ‘Wreck It Ralph’ came out in 2012. source Disney

“What makes the movie compelling, despite the subdued dramatic payoff, is that it is a heightened reflection of our experience – our love affair, really – with our gadgets, our apps and, yes, our brands.”

-Kerry Lengel, Arizona Republic

“For such a vivid and energetic look inside the internet, directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston offer a shrewd and surprisingly unsentimental look at the dangers of focusing on just one thing in a world full of endless opportunities to connect.”

-Todd Gilchrist, Moviefone

Actors John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman bring back the same chemistry in their voiceover work as they did in the original.

caption John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman are back as Ralph and Vanellope. source Disney

“This one has so much going for it, the real charm and chemistry between the voice leads, a beautiful visual universe, plenty sarcasm for the grownups and kids.”

-Annie Brodie, What She Said

“For as visually arresting as it is, the fact that ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ firmly puts you inside the heads and hearts of the characters is its most impressive accomplishment.”

-Drew Taylor, The Playlist

“If the movie never falls into a feedback loop, credit should probably go to Reilly and especially Silverman, who bring human vulnerability to little bits of ultra-branded ones and zeroes.”

-Jesse Hassenger, AV Club

Instead of relying on what worked in the original movie, “Ralph Breaks the Internet” makes bold narrative choices that separate the films from each other in a good way.

caption A lot of Disney characters make appearances in the film, including Eeyore. source Disney

“‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ is almost always inspired in the moment. The story team has a good idea that worked in the first film and gives us more of that, in a much bigger playing field.”

-Peter Hartlaub, San Francisco Chronicle

“One of the film’s achievements is that it elicits true dramatic tension amidst the spectacle without having a villain, just two “people” struggling with conflicting feelings.”

-Michael Gingold, Birth.Movies.Death

“‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ takes advantage of the corporate Disney synergy in this awesome, fun, and magnificent sequel to ‘Wreck-It Ralph.'”

-Danielle Solzman, Solzy at the Movies

But there are just a few critics who didn’t love the movie as much as everyone else.

caption A lot of people are looking forward to the Disney princesses scene. source Disney

“If ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ were just about satirizing the Internet, that would be fine. It wouldn’t resonate as deeply as the first, but with a weak emotional story it resonates even less.”

-Fred Toppel, We Live Entertainment

“Much like the World Wide Web itself, ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ is a lively destination full of promise and potential that nonetheless ends up being a little disappointing.”

-Tim Grierson, Screen International

“‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ is a candy coated, hard shined brick of postmodernism-a Vitamix smoothie of gags, nostalgia, product placement and Fruity Pebbles.”

-Oliver Jones, Observer

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” is in theaters Wednesday, November 21. Watch a trailer below.