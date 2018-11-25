Disney’s ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ feeds on the Thanksgiving weekend box office, taking in $84.5 million

caption “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” source Disney Animation

“Ralph Breaks the Internet,” Disney’s sequel to “Wreck-It Ralph,” wins the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend box office with an estimated $84.5 million.

That’s the second-best opening ever for a movie over the 5-day Thanksgiving weekend, topping fellow Disney hit “Moana” ($82 million).

“Creed II” also earned some major coin, netting $55 million over the weekend.

It’s the biggest opening ever for a live-action movie.

Six years after “Wreck-It Ralph,” Disney’s sequel “Ralph Breaks the Internet” had no trouble being a major winner at the domestic box office.

The movie took in an estimated $84.5 million over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend (Wednesday-Sunday). That’s the second-best opening ever over that holiday stretch, with fellow Disney title “Frozen” still at the top of the heap with a $93.5 million 5-day opening.

Though “Ralph Breaks the Internet” didn’t make the top all-time spot, it took down some impressive titles, besting “Moana” ($82 million), “Toy Story 2” ($80.1 million), and “Coco” ($72.9 million).

Yes, those are all Disney titles, too. In fact, eight out of the top 10 biggest Thanksgiving holiday weekend earners (5-day total) are all from the house that Mickey built.

caption “Creed II.” source MGM

Read more: How the directors of “Ralph Breaks the Internet” explored the toxic parts of being online without losing the Disney fun

But picking up steam to become another Thanksgiving moviegoing tradition is the “Creed” franchise.

MGM teamed with Warner Bros. for 2015’s “Creed” – Ryan Coogler’s reboot of the “Rocky” franchise that moved the focus to Adonis Creed, son of Apollo Creed – and had a critical and box office success taking in $42.1 million over the 5-day Thanksgiving day weekend.

MGM went it alone for the sequel, “Creed II,” taken over by director Steven Caple Jr., and topped the first in a big way. The movie earned $55 million, the biggest take ever for a live-action movie over the holiday weekend, passing 2007’s $49 million for “Enchanted” (yep, a Disney movie).

We could be looking at a healthy rivalry between Disney and Adonis Creed over Turkey Day for years to come.

More about “Creed II”:

More about “Ralph Breaks the Internet”: