Ralph Lauren just bought a charming Hamptons home for $16 million. Here’s a look inside the 4-bedroom house — and its 200 feet of oceanfront

source William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Ralph Lauren just dropped $16 million on a home in the Hamptons that once belonged to playwright Edward Albee.

The fashion designer went into contract on the Montauk home in December 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported. The property was listed for $20 million.

Lauren already owns houses on either side of Albee’s former home, according to the Journal.

Albee lived in the house for more than 50 years and wrote many of his plays there, according to Mansion Global. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Edward Albee Foundation, which supports writers and artists through its residency program, according to Douglas Elliman. Paul Brennan of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent for the home.

Here’s a look at the Hamptons property, which includes a main house, a guest house, a pool house, and 200 feet of oceanfront.

Ralph Lauren just bought a house in the Hamptons for $16 million.

source William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Mansion Global

The house is in Montauk, a village at the east end of the Long Island peninsula.

source Google Maps

Source: Google Maps

Lauren reportedly already owns two homes one either side of Albee’s former home, which means the fashion designer has amassed quite the stretch of private beach.

source Taylor Hill/WireImage

Source: Wall Street Journal

The home sits on 2.83 acres and comes with more than 200 feet of oceanfront.

source William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Douglas Elliman

The four-bedroom home belonged to beloved playwright Edward Albee.

source William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Mansion Global

Albee lived in the house for more than 50 years. He wrote many of his plays, including “Seascape,” in the second-floor study that overlooks the beach.

source William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Mansion Global

The home, which has stone, wood, and tile floors, is modest yet charming.

source William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Mansion Global

There are three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms in the house.

source William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Mansion Global

Albee bought the home in the 1960s and lived in it part-time until his death in 2016.

source William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Curbed

Lauren went into contract to buy the home in December 2018.

source William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Wall Street Journal

In addition to the 2,100-square-foot main house, the property includes a tennis court, a guest house, and a pool house.

source William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Douglas Elliman

Before it sold to Lauren, the house hadn’t been on the market for more than 50 years.

source William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Douglas Elliman

The sale of the house will benefit the Edward Albee Foundation, which supports writers and artists through its residency program.

source William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Douglas Elliman