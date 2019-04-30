Ralph Lauren just bought a charming Hamptons home for $16 million. Here’s a look inside the 4-bedroom house — and its 200 feet of oceanfront

- source
- William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty
- Ralph Lauren just bought an oceanfront home in the Hamptons for $16 million, Mansion Global reported.
- The four-bedroom home once belonged to beloved American playwright Edward Albee.
- The property includes a 2,100-square-foot main house, a guest cottage, an outdoor pool and pool house, and a tennis court.
- Albee lived in the house for more than 50 years and wrote many of his plays there.
Ralph Lauren just dropped $16 million on a home in the Hamptons that once belonged to playwright Edward Albee.
The fashion designer went into contract on the Montauk home in December 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported. The property was listed for $20 million.
Lauren already owns houses on either side of Albee’s former home, according to the Journal.
Albee lived in the house for more than 50 years and wrote many of his plays there, according to Mansion Global. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Edward Albee Foundation, which supports writers and artists through its residency program, according to Douglas Elliman. Paul Brennan of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent for the home.
Here’s a look at the Hamptons property, which includes a main house, a guest house, a pool house, and 200 feet of oceanfront.
Ralph Lauren just bought a house in the Hamptons for $16 million.
The house is in Montauk, a village at the east end of the Long Island peninsula.
Lauren reportedly already owns two homes one either side of Albee’s former home, which means the fashion designer has amassed quite the stretch of private beach.
The home sits on 2.83 acres and comes with more than 200 feet of oceanfront.
The four-bedroom home belonged to beloved playwright Edward Albee.
Albee lived in the house for more than 50 years. He wrote many of his plays, including “Seascape,” in the second-floor study that overlooks the beach.
The home, which has stone, wood, and tile floors, is modest yet charming.
There are three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms in the house.
Albee bought the home in the 1960s and lived in it part-time until his death in 2016.
Lauren went into contract to buy the home in December 2018.
In addition to the 2,100-square-foot main house, the property includes a tennis court, a guest house, and a pool house.
Before it sold to Lauren, the house hadn’t been on the market for more than 50 years.
The sale of the house will benefit the Edward Albee Foundation, which supports writers and artists through its residency program.
