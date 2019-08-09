A major sports memorabilia collector has been accused of peddling counterfeit items for thousands of dollars

caption Ralph Perullo has been accused of selling counterfeit sports memorabilia. source NBC News

A major sports memorabilia seller has been accused of peddling counterfeit items, amounting to thousands of dollars, according to a new investigation from NBC News.

The outlet first became aware of sports memorabilia dealer Ralph Perullo after speaking to a New Jersey woman, who said she discovered that many of the items in her de facto step-father’s collection of baseball memorabilia were fake when she inherited them after his sudden death last September. All of the counterfeit items could be traced by to a salesman who works for Perullo, Dave Ingber.

Charles Kerr was the longtime partner of Jennifer Sullivan’s mother, though the two never married. Nonetheless, he considered Jennifer like a daughter and promised that his collection of sports memorabilia would help put her kids through college.

caption Jennifer Sullivan believes her de factor step-father Charles Kerr spent more than $150,000 on items from Perullo. source NBC News

Threatening calls

Just days after the retired firefighter died of a sudden heart attack at the age of 58 in September, Sullivan said she got a call on Kerr’s phone from Ingber, saying Kerr was on a payment plan for several items he bought from him and that the latest charge had not gone through.

Sullivan told her husband, Brian, about the call, and he instantly became suspicious. Before handing over any money to Ingber, they decided to get the items in question – which included a baseball signed by Joe DiMaggio – authenticated first. All four were deemed not genuine.

The couple filed a report with Kerr’s credit card company, and were able to recoup $7,000. But they believe that Kerr spent in excess of $150,000 on items through Perullo’s company. After filing the credit card report, Jennifer said she started receiving threatening calls from Ingber.

“The little stunt you’re trying to pull – it ain’t gonna work,” Ingber said in a voicemail Sullivan shared with NBC News. “I’m sorry you had to escalate this. Now you’re gonna force our hand to make a claim…That’s gonna tie up Chuck’s estate.”

Reporters get involved

When NBC News was tipped off about the situation, they bought 11 items from Perullo’s company, and had them reviewed by an authenticator. All 11 items were deemed to be fakes.

They then interviewed Perullo himself, telling him they wanted to talk about fraud in the industry. During the interview, they showed him one of the baseballs they bought through his company, not telling him where they got it from. Within seconds he said it was a fake, because it wasn’t even a baseball used by professionals.

caption NBC News bought several items from Perullo, and all were found to be fake by authenticators. Above, one of those items, a baseball purported to be signed by WIllie Mays. source NBC News

Perullo shocked

When confronted with the fact that it was an item bought through his website, Perullo looked shocked. A reporter also played the intimidating voicemail that Ingber left Jennifer Sullivan and he remarked that Ingber wasn’t “going to be my salesman much longer.”

He admitted that some fake items could have found their way into his collection but that the vast majority of what he sells is real.

“We wouldn’t be in business for 20 years if that’s what we did,” he said.

But a woman who worked with Perullo in the early aughts says he isn’t as innocent and he portrays himself to be.

‘Just plain crooked’

Debbie Schoenack worked with Perullo at the now-defunct Collectors Source, and described him as “just plain crooked all the way around.”

“Sometimes there would be an item that didn’t come with a certificate (of authenticity) and all of a sudden he would just raise his magic wand and one would appear,” Schoenack said. “And I thought, ‘That’s odd.'”

Brian and Jennifer Sullivan said they’re still trying to recoup the money Kerr spent on goods form Perullo, but aren’t hopeful. They say they wanted to speak out about him though to warn other collectors.

“Do your due diligence, especially when buying something online,” Jennifer Sullivan said.