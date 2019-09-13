A ramen expert explains what a lot of people get wrong about the iconic noodle dish

caption Insider’s Sydney Kramer and Joe Avella tried some of the best ramen in Los Angeles. source Insider/Best of the Best

Ramen has been a staple of Japanese cuisine for nearly a century, but the noodle dish only made its way to the United States after the invention of instant ramen in the 1970s.

As a result, many American consumers and restaurants are trailing behind in their ramen knowledge. Luckily, former ramen chef and Japanese noodle expert Mark Hoshi strives to help people “understand a little bit more about ramen industry and the ramen culture,” through his “Ramen Culture” website and social-media channels.

Insider producers Sydney Kramer and Joe Avella talked to Hoshi for a video on the best ramen in Los Angeles, in which they visited four restaurants to determine which does the noodle dish best; Avella’s favorite was Tsujita, while Kramer preferred the ramen at Okiburu.

In the video, Hoshi told Kramer and Avella about the fundamentals of ramen, and said that, although “traditionally, you slurp” the dish, there’s no official “right or wrong way” to eat it.

Check out some of Hoshi’s other ramen-related tips and tricks.

Meet Mark Hoshi, the former ramen chef who founded “Ramen Culture.”

Hoshi started Ramen Culture to help inform people stateside about the ins and outs of Japanese ramen.

His passion for the noodle dish originated from a young age. “I grew up in a Japanese home and my parents would always bring home Japanese food,” Hoshi told Insider’s Joe Avella and Sydney Kramer. “Japanese food culture has always been part of my family.”

Although he grew up in Los Angeles, Hoshi spent nearly a decade living in Japan and served as an apprentice for Chef Ikuta Satoshi at Ramen Nagi in Tokyo.

Not long after, he made a decision to pursue his love of ramen full-time and began working under Chef Yukihiko Sakamoto in Japan’s highest-rated ramen shop, Menya Itto.

Hoshi eventually made his way back to the US and started Ramen Culture to help people “understand a little bit more about the ramen industry and the ramen culture,” he said.

Hoshi identified five different components that comprise all ramen dishes: noodles, soup, soup base, topping, and aroma oil.

Hoshi noted that most Americans only think of miso ramen and tonkotsu ramen as “ramen,” but there are actually many other varieties available depending on the ingredients used.

Jiro-style ramen, for example, combines fatty slices of pork with tonkotsu soup, shoyu, and thick noodles. As a result, it’s significantly heavier than many other ramen dishes.

And shio-style ramen is known for its salty taste.

Meanwhile, tsukemen ramen is prepared and served entirely differently than its ramen counterparts.

Restaurants that offer tsukemen ramen serve chilled soba noodles separately from the ramen broth.

Patrons are then expected to dip the noodles in the dashi soup base.

When it comes to choosing a good ramen shop, Hoshi had a surprising piece of advice: Check out the restroom. “If they have a very clean restroom, they’re doing the small things really well,” he said.

He also said that if there’s a noodle timer in the kitchen, that’s a good sign that the chefs know what they’re doing.

Hoshi told Avella and Kramer that he doesn’t subscribe to the idea that “there’s a right or wrong way” to eat ramen. “It’s your bowl, so if you can enjoy it the way you eat it, it’s perfect.”

Hoshi added that “traditionally, you slurp it,” but acknowledged that some people who did not grow up in a “Japanese environment” may find it “a little bit uncomfortable to do that.”

Hoshi said his wife is not a ramen slurper. “My wife, she’s very classy, she doesn’t really slurp and she’s 100% made in Japan,” he said.

Hoshi suggested that Americans can take longer to finish a bowl of noodles, and said that people spend an average time of 12 minutes to finish a bowl in Japan.

The longer the noodles sit in the soup, the soggier they get, according to Hoshi. As a result, ramen shops in the US experiment with different types of noodles that absorb broth at different rates.

So, when people try to mix and match their noodles and broth, it can alter the taste and consistency of the dish.

“Noodles are very important because it brings a different kind of texture when you’re slurping it,” Hoshi said.

Ultimately, Hoshi says that some American chefs have a fundamental misconception of what ramen is. He’s even seen restaurants simply add noodles to miso soup and label it as ramen.

“Ramen is basically ramen when the noodles have alkaline in it,” Hoshi explained. “If there’s no alkaline in that noodle, it’s not really ramen.”

You can find more ramen insights from Hoshi, including his interactive map of the best ramen shops in Japan, on the Ramen Culture website.

