The Rams’ stadium looked atrocious after hosting a college football game the night before

caption The Los Angeles Rams and USC both played home games over the weekend, leaving the L.A. Coliseum looking haggard. source NFL on FOX

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Green Bay Packers, 29-27, on Sunday.

While the game was brilliant, the field the teams met on was atrocious, with logos from the previous day’s USC game still showing through.

It’s a problem that won’t be fully solved until the Rams new stadium is complete.

The Los Angeles Rams hosted the Green Bay Packers in a thrilling game on Sunday at the Los Angeles Coliseum, with the Rams holding on for a 29-27 victory.

While the on-field spectacle was electric, with quarterbacks Jared Goff and Aaron Rodgers trading proverbial punches like heavyweights throughout the second half, the field itself was atrocious.

As college football fans know, the L.A. Coliseum is not only the temporary home to the Rams as they wait for their new mega-stadium to be built, it is also home to the USC Trojans, who hosted a game of their own on Saturday.

The result was an ugly field, with USC logos disruptively visible and Rams logos awkwardly painted over them.

Centerfield at the Coliseum looks real bad pic.twitter.com/EISbaArAGL — Riley McAtee (@Riley_McAtee) October 28, 2018

uh, the end zones are worse pic.twitter.com/SS779aTwGg — Riley McAtee (@Riley_McAtee) October 28, 2018

On Twitter, fans watching the game expressed their confusion and disgust with the distracting color scheme.

also why is the field painting as bad as it is? you can see all of the usc stuff through the rams logo/endzone lmao — Pratik (@PatelESPN) October 28, 2018

Looking at the USC and Rams logos overlayed on the field pic.twitter.com/O60ysFgwKB — Scott (@MidwestOpe) October 28, 2018

It's a shame this awesome game between the Rams and Packers is played on a field that's a wreck with all this new paint over the college field. It looks awful. No other choice tho until the new stadium. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 28, 2018

Others made jokes.

The Rams leaving that Pac12 logo on the field is playing right into Aaron Rodgers hands — MarkRH (@MarkRH) October 28, 2018

I don't think that they actually painted over the USC logos. They've digitally placed the Rams logos on the field. — Gabe Neitzel (@gneitzel16) October 28, 2018

The winner of today's Packers/Rams game will put themselves in prime position to play Washington State in the Pac-12 Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/LTvaxdSnqx — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 28, 2018

Oddly enough, the Rams had promoted a video of their ability to flip the stadium from a Trojans game to a Rams game two years ago. Apparently this past weekend, they just had the wrong guys on the job.

While it’s obviously not a huge issue in terms of how the game plays out, the logo mash-up is brutal aesthetically.

When the new Los Angeles stadium is complete, this will no longer be a problem, but until then, football fans might be stuck with the cover-up solution for some time.