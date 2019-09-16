Millennials aren’t buying baby boomers’ ranches. In Montana and Arizona, 2 luxury ranches have been sitting on the market for over a year — take a look inside the $50 million package.

caption The property in Montana is a working cattle ranch set on 7,000 acres. source Walt Danley Realty

Luxury ranches for sale are piling up out west, as millennials aren’t interested in buying baby boomers’ sprawling ranches, Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower previously reported.

Two ranches in Montana and Arizona are for sale as a set for $50 million – and they’ve been sitting on the market for over a year.

Together, the ranches span about 7,100 acres and include a swimming pool and sauna, an art museum, shooting ranges, tennis courts, and world-class equestrian facilities.

The owners say they want the buyer to be able to combine a modern Western lifestyle in Scottsdale with an “Old West” lifestyle in Montana.

For Morton Fleischer, “the cowboy is the icon of America.”

That’s why he and his wife, Donna, set out to create the ultimate Western lifestyle for themselves by building two ranches: one in Arizona and one in Montana. They’re for sale as a set for $50 million.

“The ranches are beautiful, but when you combine them, we’re combining a modern Western lifestyle [in Arizona]… with an ‘Old West’ lifestyle in Montana,” Morton told Business Insider in 2018, when the ranches were first listed. “Montana is essentially very much like the ‘Old West’ was, and Scottsdale’s the ‘New West.’ When you combine them, you can live both lifestyles.”

But the younger generation doesn’t seem to be as interested in the ranch lifestyle.

Millennials aren’t buying baby boomers’ sprawling ranches, leaving a glut of luxury ranches for sale out west, as Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower previously reported.

The two ranches the Fleischers are selling, which span about 7,100 acres combined, have been sitting on the market for over a year.

The package includes the MorDo Ranch in Scottsdale and Horsethief Basin Ranch just outside of Lewistown, Montana as a joint listing by Walt Danley Realty in Scottsdale and PureWest Real Estate in Bozeman, Montana, as exclusive affiliates of Christie’s International Real Estate.

All of the equipment and staff on both ranches will stay on for the buyer. “This is a package,” Morton said. “It’s all set for them. They don’t have to do anything.”

Here’s a look at the two ranches.

The Arizona ranch sits on just under 100 acres of desert near Scottsdale. The Fleischers spend their winters at the Scottsdale ranch and summers at the Montana ranch.

MorDo Ranch, which is a combination of the Fleischers’ first names, is surrounded by sage brush, mesquite and palo verde trees, and orange Ocotillo flowers. The Fleischers built the ranch about 25 years ago. Morton calls Scottsdale “the next Beverly Hills” because of its shopping facilities, top-notch health care, and other amenities.

“The weather is really good certain times of the year here [in Scottsdale] when it’s not so good in Montana, and vice versa is true,” Morton told Business Insider. The average temperature in mid-January in Scottsdale is about 66 degrees.

The 8,700 square foot home was inspired by Argentinian estancias, which were built to bring European elements into Argentinian homes. The estancia in Scottsdale was designed to blend in with the vegetation of the Sonoran Desert.

The entryway is flanked by twin peacock statues.

The foyer welcomes guests into the home and leads to the great room.

The great room includes a spacious living area and dining area with wood and stone elements.

There’s also a fireplace in the sitting area along with a pool table.

One room contains touches of African-inspired artwork including giraffe and elephant sculptures.

A Spanish colonial collection of ranch gear and other artifacts decorates the hallway right off the foyer.

The kitchen is equipped for gourmet chefs, according to the listing.

Tucked away behind heavy wooden doors, the master suite has its own private library.

The room’s tones mirror the colors of the desert just outside the window.

The suite’s bathroom includes both wet and dry saunas.

Two private guest suites are attached to the main home.

Each bedroom is uniquely decorated …

… and has a door that leads directly outside.

MorDo’s outdoor swimming pool provides a refuge from Arizona’s scorching heat.

There’s also a tennis court on the property.

Several courtyards and patios on the property merge indoor and outdoor living.

The ranch houses world-class equestrian facilities that include a six-stall stable and 16-stall “mare motel,” which have housed some of the world’s most valuable cutting horses, according to the real estate listing.

The Fleischers built the Arizona ranch to breed, raise, and train quarter horses.

Two corrals and four large pastures provide plenty of space for equestrian activities.

The Montana ranch sits outside Lewistown, Montana, a town of less than 6,000 people which the listing describes as looking like it “might have stepped out of 1950s Western set.”

An 8,000-square-foot log home and two guest cabins sit on the property. The Fleischers assembled the Montana ranch from five different parcels about 10 years after they built MorDo.

The working cattle ranch spans 7,000 acres.

The land is approximately one-third grasslands and two-thirds rolling timberlands.

23 miles of fence line the property.

The listing describes the main home as “1880s on the outside but fully fitted with 2030 comfort and luxury on the inside.”

The log home’s great room features a vaulted ceiling and stone fireplace.

The expansive kitchen allows for plenty of cooking space.

In the master bedroom, French doors open directly to the outside.

The family room is another place to relax, with its wraparound sofa and TV.

The views of the expansive property can be taken in from the main porch.

A workshop and saddle storage area is attached to the house.

The main cabin includes two guest suites with kitchenettes.

There’s room for more visitors in the two guest cabins, which sit apart from the main log home.

Each cabin has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Central to each cabin is a great room similar to that in the main home. Each cabin also includes a full kitchen.

Like the Arizona property, the Montana ranch includes a shooting range.

The ranch includes a six-stall barn and numerous corrals for horses.

All necessary facilities and management are in place to care for horses.

The ranch is capable of supporting 500 cow-calf pairs, according to the listing.

It could also be used as a summer pasture for cows and yearlings. Elk, deer, wild turkey, and other wildlife can be seen roaming the property, their healthy populations ensured by active wildlife management on the ranch.

