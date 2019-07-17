Sen. Rand Paul cited the national debt in blocking expedited passage of a bill to renew the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky blocked an effort by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York to secure the Senate’s unanimous consent to renew the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund.

The bill, which the House of Representatives passed on July 12, ensures permanent funding to compensate the survivors and first responders who were injured by the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.

“It has long been my feeling that we need to address our massive debt in this country,” Paul said, adding, “Any new spending that we are approaching that has the longevity of 70, 80 years should be offset by cutting spending that’s less valuable.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has expedited the legislation to get a vote on the floor this week before Congress goes out of session for summer recess on August 2, The Hill reported.

Gillibrand, who has long advocated for 9/11 survivors during her time in the Senate, tried to invoke unanimous consent for the bill on the Senate floor on Wednesday afternoon to pass the bill.

Under Senate rules, a bill can pass by unanimous consent if every single member of the Senate approves it, but an effort to invoke unanimous consent can be blocked by just one senator, which Paul did immediately.

“It has long been my feeling that we need to address our massive debt in this country. We have a $22 trillion debt; we’re adding debt at about $1 trillion a year,” Paul said.

He added, “Therefore, any new spending that we are approaching that has the longevity of 70, 80 years should be offset by cutting spending that’s less valuable. We should at least be having this debate. I will be offering up an amendment if this bill should come to the floor, but until then, I object.”

RAND PAUL blocks compensation for 9/11 victims fund: “Any new spending … should be offset by cutting spending that is less valuable.” KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND gets heated in response: “Enough of the political games — the 9/11 first responders and the entire nation are watching.” pic.twitter.com/R5UPXQcgtj — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) July 17, 2019

Gillibrand said she was “deeply disappointed” by Paul blocking unanimous consent to pass the “desperately needed and urgent bill for our 9/11 first responders, a bipartisan bill that just earned over 400 votes in the House of Representatives and has 73 cosponsors in this chamber.”

She accused Paul of playing “political games” with the lives of first responders, becoming visibly emotional as she said, “as many people rightfully sought to get away as quick as they could as those towers began to crumble, there was one group of men and women, our heroes, the bravest among us, who ran the opposite way … they went into harm’s way to answer the call of duty.”

In a subsequent tweet, Paul said he was “not blocking the 9/11 bill – simply asking for a vote on an amendment to offset the cost.”

Over the years, Gillibrand has teamed up with the former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart to advocate for compensation and benefits for 9/11 first responders.

In June, Stewart joined a group of 9/11 first responders to give emotional testimony in support of the bill and scolded Congress for not acting more quickly in a moment that went viral and received millions of views online.

“I can’t help but think what an incredible metaphor this room is for the entire process that getting healthcare and benefits for 9/11 first responders has come to … behind me, a filled room of 9/11 first responders, and in front of me, a nearly empty Congress,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has expedited the legislation to get a vote on the floor this week before Congress goes out of session for summer recess on August 2, The Hill reported.