Random mountain biker jumps his bike no-handed over the Tour de France

An unknown bicyclist on Tuesday jumped over Tour de France riders as they raced on stage 10.
It’s not the first time this has happened in a big pro bike race, but it’s always kind of surprising when it does.
Thankfully the rider appeared to pull off the stunt clean and didn’t interfere with the race – or the riders’ safety.
Watch the little stunt here:
Random cyclist jumps over Tour de France peloton. #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/lLysWu6Acq
— cyclingreporter (@cyclingreporter) July 17, 2018