After weeks of speculation, officials say that a 5th-grader who was hospitalized after a school fight actually died from a rare brain condition

caption RaNiya Wright, 10, died in March. source GoFundMe

RaNiya Wright died on March 27, two days after getting into a fight with a classmate at Forest Hills Elementary in Walterboro, South Carolina.

She was taken to the hospital after she vomited and passed out.

Duffie Stone, the solicitor for South Carolina’s 14th Circuit, said on Friday that Wright had a rare brain condition that caused blood vessels connecting arteries and veins in the brain to tangle, NBC News reported.

Stone said that Wright died of natural causes and that no charges would be filed in connection with the fight.

A 10-year-old girl in South Carolina who was hospitalized in March after a fight at school died from a rare brain condition, officials said on Friday.

RaNiya Wright was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina on March 25 after getting into a fight at Forest Hills Elementary in Walterboro. She died two days later.

The fifth-grader’s parents have for weeks questioned how their daughter died. On Friday, Duffie Stone, the solicitor for South Carolina’s 14th Circuit, said her death was not a result of the fight, according to NBC News.

Stone said pathologists found that Wright had a rare brain condition called arteriovenous malformation, which causes blood vessels connecting arteries and veins in the brain to tangle, NBC News said.

She had gotten into a “slap fight” at school and complained of headaches shortly after. She was taken to the hospital after she threw up and passed out.

In the weeks after Wright’s death, her mother, Ashley Wright, and her father, Jermaine Van Dyke, demanded to know what happened to their daughter. Ashley Wright said her daughter had been bullied by the classmate she fought with.

Read more: A 10-year-old girl died after a fight at school a week ago, and her parents still don’t have answers why

Stone said on Friday that there was no evidence of trauma to the girl’s body to indicate the fight contributed to her death.

“There were no bruises, no cuts, no scrapes, no busted lips, no black eyes,” Stone said, according to NBC News. “Internally, the tissue that was tested also did not show any other trauma. The only trauma was limited in scope to the rupture that took place in the brain.”

Stone said no charges would be filed in connection with the fight.

“In this case, the science was very clear,” Stone said. “The science shows us that her death was natural and that there was no contributing factor to that, other than the natural progression of what turns out to be a birth defect.”

A lawyer for Ashley Wright told NBC News that she would continue to investigate the incident.

“While we certainly respect the efforts and the initial – and I’m going to stress the word ‘initial’ – findings that have been presented to us today, we certainly know that this is not where the story ends,” a family statement said, according to NBC News. “This is just the very beginning.”

A GoFundMe campaign to help Wright’s family had raised more than $55,000 as of Friday.