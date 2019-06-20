All of Renèe Zellweger’s movies ranked from worst to best, according to critics

Renèe Zellweger has been acting in films for decades and she has a fairly broad discography.

The actress has starred in popular romantic comedies like “Bridget Jones’s Diary” (2001) and she’s also appeared in horror films that many critics hated, such as “Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation” (1994).

Ahead of the actress’ next release “Judy,” a biographical film about the famed Judy Garland, INSIDER ranked Zellweger’s movies from worst to best based on critic scores from Rotten Tomatoes.

Although you may know her for her recent stint in Netflix’s series “What/If,” Renèe Zellweger is actually known for her broad and memorable film career. Over the past few decades, she’s been in just about everything from period pieces and animated comedies to romantic dramas and horror movies.

Ahead of her next big-screen release “Judy” – the biographical drama film based on the life of actress and singer Judy Garland – which debuts this fall, INSIDER ranked Zellweger’s past films based on critic scores from Rotten Tomatoes. It’s worth noting that the critic scores were up to date as of publication but are subject to change.

Also keep in mind that this list only includes films that have been scored by critics on Rotten Tomatoes and it does not include certain TV movies, documentaries, or films in which she had uncredited roles.

Here are Renèe Zellweger’s films ranked from worst to best, per critic reviews.

“The Bachelor” (1999) was one of the star’s early rom-coms.

caption “The Bachelor” features an appearance from Mariah Carey, too. source New Line Cinema

Critic score: 9%

Audience score: 28%

Critic comment: “If you go in hoping for a funny-sweet wedding comedy that deserves to stand with ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ or ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding,’ ‘The Bachelor’ will leave you standing at the altar.” – Roger Moore, Orlando Sentinel

She starred alongside Matthew McConaughey in the horror film “Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation” (1994).

caption Matthew McConaughey and Renèe Zellweger in the film. source Genre Pictures

Critic score: 14%

Audience score: 18%

Critic comment: “Renee Zellweger and Matthew McConaughey try to out-bad-act each other in the luridly abysmal third sequel to ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.'” – Owen Gleiberman, Entertainment Weekly

She played a social worker in the poorly received thriller “Case 39” (2009).

caption “Case 39” is a mystery movie. source Paramount Vantage

Critic score: 21%

Audience score: 39%

Critic comment: “It’s a bummer when the audience is smarter than the protagonist.” – Ethan Gilsdorf, Boston Globe

She has a role in “Here and Now (Blue Night)” (2018), a drama starring Sarah Jessica Parker.

caption It’s also a musical. source Pretty Matches Productions

Critic score: 23%

Audience score: Not rated

Critic comment: “‘Here and Now’ is deliberately slow, hoping to provide viewers a chance to share the tortuous mental anguish Vivienne is going through. The process only succeeds in boring us to death.” – Rex Reed, Observer

She is the titular character in “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason” (2004).

caption This isn’t the first movie in the series. source Universal Studios and Studio Canal and Miramax Film Corp.

Critic score: 27%

Audience score: 60%

Critic comment: “It’s [a] testament to Zellweger’s likeability and skill that the film is still enjoyable, but it lacks the element of surprise.” – Nev Pierce, BBC.com

She has a leading role as an ambitious executive in “New In Town” (2009).

caption Most critics didn’t like this film. source Lionsgate

Critic score: 28%

Audience score: 37%

Critic comment: “The film starts off as a tedious, lifeless ordeal and it stays that way with a vengeance.” – Edward Porter, Times UK

She plays a teen working at a music store in “Empire Records” (1995) and she stars alongside actors like Liv Tyler.

caption Liv Tyler and Renèe Zellweger. source Monarchy Enterprises B.V.

Critic score: 29%

Audience score: 84%

Critic comment: “A lousy comic drama about the efforts of some independent record store employees to maintain the integrity of their business.” – Gene Siskel, Chicago Tribune

“8 Seconds” (1994) stars Luke Perry — and Zellweger has a minor role.

caption She has a minor part. source New Line Cinema

Critic score: 31%

Audience score: 94%

Critic comment: “The title implies how long you’ll be able to sit through it.” – Scott Weinberg, Apollo Guide

She has darker hair in “Same Kind of Different As Me” (2017) and she plays the wife of an art dealer.

caption Audiences enjoyed this movie more than critics. source Disruption Entertainment

Critic score: 33%

Audience score: 87%

Critic comment: “‘Same Kind of Different as Me’ is a strange, sincere and sometimes clumsy plea for old-fashioned Christian empathy.” – Amy Nicholson, Variety

“The Whole Truth” (2016) wasn’t well-received by audiences or critics and, in it, Zellweger plays a widow.

caption She has a leading role in the film. source PalmStar Media

Critic score: 33%

Audience score: 32%

Critic comment: “The script for ‘The Whole Truth’ is an ‘airport book,’ although it contains even less sizzle and grit than most of those.” – Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com

She voiced a sassy, animated fish in “Shark Tale” (2004).

caption The movie is animated. source DreamWorks

Critic score: 36%

Audience score: 49%

Critic comment: “It is not in the same level of ‘Finding Nemo’ but I still think it is worth seeing.” – Richard Roeper, Ebert & Roeper

In the poorly received film “Me, Myself & Irene” (2000), Zellweger plays a woman handling some legal troubles.

caption Some called the movie “slow-moving.” source 20th Century Fox

Critic score: 47%

Audience score: 57%

Critic comment: “Shifts unsteadily between slow-moving, gauzy focus romance and ‘transgressive’ gross-out comedy.” – Lisa Schwarzbaum, Entertainment Weekly

“Deceiver” (1997) is a crime drama and she has a small role in it.

caption Many weren’t impressed by this film. source MDP Worldwide

Critic score: 48%

Audience score: 59%

Critic comment: “The brothers are talented filmmakers to watch, but they still need to recognize the fine line between cleverness and excess.” – Michael Dequina, TheMovieReport.com

She stars in the cult-classic film “Bee Movie” (2007) as a woman falling in love with a bee.

caption Zellweger voiced a human in the film. source DreamWorks Animation

Critic score: 50%

Audience score: 53%

Critic comment: “Personally, I think I liked ‘nothing’ better.” – Bob Mondello, NPR.org

In the period piece “Leatherheads” (2008), she works in a newsroom.

caption It’s set in the ’20s. source Focus Features

Critic score: 52%

Audience score: 38%

Critic comment: “A slovenly, timid, strenuously studied movie that takes forever to get nowhere, uninterestingly.” – Deborah Ross, The Spectator

She has a small role in “The Low Life” (1995).

caption The film is from the ’90s. source Autumn Pictures

Critic score: 56%

Audience score: 36%

Critic comment: “A modest but deeply felt film with a solid ensemble cast.” – Kevin Thomas, Los Angeles Times

In “A Price Above Rubies” (1998) she plays the wife of a very religious man.

caption Some critics suggested Zellweger was the best part of the movie. source Channel Four Films

Critic score: 57%

Audience score: 55%

Critic comment: “‘A Price Above Rubies’ isn’t a particularly good movie, though Zellweger shines in a tough, gritty role that foreshadowed her more serious acting ambitions.” – Christopher Lloyd, Sarasota Herald-Tribune

“Down With Love” (2003) is set in the ’60s and actress Sarah Paulson appears in the film, too.

caption Sarah Paulson and Renée Zellweger in the film. source Fox 2000 Pictures

Critic score: 60%

Audience score: 62%

Critic comment: “It’s a cute premise, and several co-stars help keep the fun going for a while.” – Claudia Puig, USA Today

She plays a post-grad woman in “Reality Bites” (1994).

caption Her role is fairly small. source Universal Pictures

Critic score: 66%

Audience score: 74%

Critic comment: “For all its faults, this still has moments of hip charm.” – David Parkinson, Radio Times

In “Miss Potter” (2007), she plays Beatrix Potter, a famous author of children’s books.

caption Her character is based on a real author. source Phoenix Pictures

Critic score: 67%

Audience score: 68%

Critic comment: “With Miss Potter, Renee Zellweger has won back that precious thing that stardom rips away and the tabloids won’t let you reclaim: her charm.” – Roger Moore, Orlando Sentinel

She plays an elegant socialite in “My One and Only” (2009).

caption The film is set in the past. source Herrick Entertainment

Critic score: 68%

Audience score: 51%

Critic comment: “‘My One and Only’ isn’t exactly memorable, but this little, personable movie is a fine showcase for Zellweger’s talents and a paean to the sort of mid-1950s America best remembered in Norman Rockwell paintings.” – Rene Rodriguez, Miami Herald

She has a small role in “White Oleander” (2002), a movie audiences enjoyed more than critics did.

caption The film is from the 2000s. source Warner Bros.

Critic score: 69%

Audience score: 81%

Critic comment: “A smart, compelling drama.” – Eleanor Ringel Cater, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

She plays a drifter in the war film “Cold Mountain” (2003).

caption Her role is fairly important. source Miramax

Critic score: 71%

Audience score: 77%

Critic comment: “A film of many excellences undermined by a flawed narrative.” – Andrew Sarris, Observer

She voices a minor character in “Monsters vs. Aliens” (2009).

caption Her character isn’t a leading one. source DreamWorks Animation

Critic score: 73%

Audience score: 59%

Critic comment: “It’s all very good value, although I have a vague feeling that a gallery of freaky sci-fi creatures, as in Monsters Inc, may not engage the young audience’s sympathies as much as humanoids. Great fun, anyway.” – Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian

She plays a teacher in the ’30s film “The Whole Wide World” (1996).

caption The film is set in the ’30s. source Sony Pictures Classics

Critic score: 76%

Audience score: 72%

Critic comment: “Invest some patience and you’ll be richly rewarded with rolling frontier vistas, butterscotch sunsets and a sweet, melancholy romance that will sneak up on you and grab your heart.” – Susan Wloszczyna, USA Today

In “Appaloosa” (2008) she plays a mysterious love interest.

caption Her role isn’t too big. source New Line Cinema,

Critic score: 76%

Audience score: 55%

Critic comment: “‘Appaloosa’ takes the traditional notion of a lone lawman fighting injustice and turns it successfully on its head.” – Connie Ogle, Miami Herald

In “Bridget Jones’s Baby” (2016), she plays a single woman who gets pregnant.

caption Renèe Zellweger is known for playing the character Bridget Jones source Universal Pictures

Critic score: 78%

Audience score: 65%

Critic comment: “Sweet, slight and fitfully funny, it’s a movie admirers of the earlier films should mildly enjoy, but cast in terms any new parent can understand, isn’t worth the price of a sitter.” – Brian Lowry, CNN.com

She’s the wife of a washed-up boxer in “Cinderella Man” (2005).

caption She had dark hair in the film. source Universal Pictures

Critic score: 80%

Audience score: 91%

Critic comment: “Howard’s movie skillfully delivers that primal, heart-pounding satisfaction that is the promise of all boxing tales.” – David Ansen, Newsweek

“Bridget Jones’s Diary” (2001) is perhaps her most famous film.

caption This film is iconic. source Miramax Films

Critic score: 81%

Audience score: 81%

Critic comment: “Ms. Zellweger makes the most of what she’s given and manages to triumph time and again over her pratfalls and public rump displays. In a word, she’s terrific.” – Andrew Sarris, Observer

She plays a single mother in “Jerry Maguire” (1996) and she acts alongside stars like Kelly Preston and Tom Cruise.

caption She has one of the leading roles. source Sony

Critic score: 83%

Audience score: 79%

Critic comment: “Zellweger’s rumpled, anti-star quality plays in perfect contrast to [Kelly] Preston’s buff and polish. She redeems ‘Jerry Maguire’ and Tom Cruise, too by making him human again.” – Dave Kehr, New York Daily News

She and Gil Bellows play partners-in-crime in “Love and a .45” (1994).

caption She and her lover are on the run. source Trimark Pictures

Critic score: 83%

Audience score: 70%

Critic comment: “Captures that Texas Rockabilly Highway Outlaw spirit … a bit silly and lags in places, but [it] puts the fun back into antisocial and homicidal behavior.” – Brian Mckay, eFilmCritic.com

She plays a widow with a strange obsession in “Nurse Betty” (2000).

caption It seems critics liked the movie more than audiences did. source USA Films

Critic score: 83%

Audience score: 45%

Critic comment: “This is easily Ms. Zellweger’s finest work.” – Joe Lozito, Bic Picture Big Sound

She plays a murderer and jazz performer in “Chicago” (2002).

caption The movie has plenty of music. source Miramax

Critic score: 85%

Audience score: 83%

Critic comment: “With performers as good as these and the freshness of Bill Condon’s screenplay and Marshall’s direction, there’s really very little wrong with ‘Chicago.’ What it lacks is something intangible – heat.” – Ben Nuckols, Associated Press

She plays a career-focused woman who leaves behind her job to care for her sick mother in “One True Thing” (1998).

caption Meryl Streep is in the film, too. source Universal Pictures

Critic score: 89%

Audience score: 72%

Critic comment: “A well-oiled machine manufactured to tap our welled-up ducts.” – Rick Groen, Globe and Mail