20 of the most popular European beach resorts, ranked by price

Perhaps Corfu in Greece should be your next holiday destination.

The UK Post Office has ranked 20 of the most popular European coastal resorts by price.

It measured the costs of all the tourist essentials, including suncream, a glass of wine, and dinner out for two.

In 14 out of the 20 locations, prices are cheaper than last year.

If you fancy a European seaside break this further but don’t have endless cash to splash, look no further.

The cheapest beach resorts in Europe for 2019 have been revealed in Britain’s Post Office Travel Money Holiday Costs Barometer.

The Post Office surveyed 20 of the most popular European coastal locations, which were then ranked in order of affordability.

The prices of nine tourist essentials were taken into consideration: a cup of coffee, a bottle of beer or lager, a bottle or can of Coca-Cola, a glass of wine, a 1.5 liter bottle of still mineral water from a supermarket, SPF15 suncream, insect repellent, a three-course evening meal for two including a bottle of house wine, and a two-course lunch for two people without drinks.

Overall, it’s good news for tourists: competitive pricing in restaurants, bars, and shops has generally led to lower resort prices – in fact, 14 of the resorts are cheaper this year than the same time in 2018.

The cheapest beach resort on the list came in at an impressive $50.61 (£38.86) for everything in the research, and at the other end of the spectrum, buying everything in the most expensive location would set you back $186.17 (£142.94).

The data was collected in collaboration with national and regional tourists boards, and prices were all converted to Great British Pounds using the correct exchange rate at 11:30 A.M. on April 2 2019.

Scroll down to see the 20 European beach locations, ranked from most to least expensive.

20. Sorrento, Italy

A three-course evening meal for two with wine would set you back a sizable $105.07 (£80.67) in Sorrento. Despite that, prices have actually dropped by 4.7% compared to 2018.

19. Ibiza, Spain

source Shutterstock

Prices in Ibiza are down 2.1% on last year, but a two-course lunch for two (without drinks) would still cost you $41.12 (£31.57).

18. Lisbon Coast, Portugal

Prices are actually up 0.1% in Lisbon, where a glass of wine in a café or bar will cost on average $5.70 (£4.38).

17. Nice, France

The Côte d’Azur city is famously expensive, and prices are up 1.4% on 2018 – a two-course lunch for two costs on average $34.27 (£26.31).

16. Puglia, Italy

A new entry in the ranking, Puglia offers tourists a cup of coffee in a café or bar for just $0.91 (70p).

15. Zadar, Croatia

Croatia is becoming increasingly popular amongst tourists and prices have risen 0.7% since last year, but you can still get a glass of wine for $4.01 (£3.08).

14. Corfu, Greece

Prices in Corfu are down an impressive 4.5% on 2018, and you can get a bottle of suncream for just $8.22 (£6.31).

13. Halkidiki, Greece

Halkidiki, Greece

In Halkidiki, you can enjoy a three-course dinner for two, with a bottle of wine, for just $53.69 (£41.22).

12. Porec, Croatia

Old Istrian town in Porec, Croatia

Prices have fallen by a whopping 8.6% on 2018 in Porec, where you can get a bottle of local beer or lager in a bar for $2.89 (£2.22).

11. Majorca, Spain

Now might be a good time to book a trip to Majorca, where prices are down by 11% and a 1.5 liter bottle of water from a supermarket costs $0.68 (52p).

10. Alicante, Spain

Alicante just creeps into the top 10, despite prices having risen by 12.3% – you can still get a glass of wine for $2.28 (£1.75) though.

9. Limassol, Cyprus

In Limassol, travel essentials are on average over a fifth (20.2%) cheaper than they were in 2019 – enjoy a three-course evening meal for two with wine for $59.38 (£45.59).

8. Sliema, Malta

Sliema has also seen a sizable drop in prices (down 9.5%), and you can get a three-course evening meal for two with wine for $50.72 (£38.94).

7. Paphos, Cyprus

Paphos holds on to 7th place in the ranking, despite prices having dropped by 5.6% – head there and enjoy a bottle of local beer or lager for a mere $2.51 (£1.93).

6. Crete, Greece

The island of Crete is apparently an incredibly cheap place to repel insects, where a bottle of repellent costs just $2.51 (£1.93).

5. Benidorm, Spain

Another new entry in the list, Benidorm may be worth a visit to enjoy a $2.18 (£1.67) glass of wine or four.

4. Torremolinos, Spain

source Getty/Heike Kelm/EyeEm

The cheapest beach resort in Spain on the list is Torremolinos, where prices are 8.7% cheaper than last year and a 1.5 liter bottle of mineral water costs $0.43 (33p) from a supermarket.

3. Marmaris, Turkey

Marmaris is the cheapest place to get a bottle of Coca-Cola – it costs on average $1.16 (89p).

2. The Algarve, Portugal

source Pawel Kazmierczak/Shutterstock

The south coast of Portugal isn’t just popular for its cave-lined beaches, it’s also incredibly affordable – a cup of coffee costs just $0.74 (57p) – and prices are down 16.2% on last year.

1. Sunny Beach, Bulgaria

The Beachfront is popular with tourists.

Sunny Beach holds on to its crown as the cheapest seaside destination in Europe, and prices are down 10.7% on 2018 – incredibly, you can enjoy a two-course lunch for two for just $10.97 (£8.42).