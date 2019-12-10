I tried every single cheesecake at The Cheesecake Factory and ranked them from worst to best

caption After tasting 34 cheesecakes, I had just one winner in mind. source Paige Bennett

I tried all 34 flavors of cheesecake at The Cheesecake Factory and ranked them from worst to best.

The Low-Carb Cheesecake and Mango Key Lime Cheesecake both received low marks from me.

The Ultimate Red Velvet Cake Cheesecake and White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle Cheesecake were some of my favorites out of all of the flavors I tried.

In my opinion, the restaurant’s best offering is the smooth and light Lemon Raspberry Cream Cheesecake.

Looking over the cheesecake menu at The Cheesecake Factory is a daunting task, especially when there are 34 flavors available.

And after a filling meal, it can be tough to figure out which dessert to choose.

To figure out which slices are truly worth ordering, I tasted every single flavor of cheesecake at The Cheesecake Factory and ranked them from worst to best.

Note: Prices are based on my local Cheesecake Factory in California. The cheesecakes listed are the ones that were available at the time of publication, meaning this list may exclude some new or seasonal flavors.

34. Low-Carb Cheesecake (Plain) – $7.95

caption If you prefer a low-carb cheesecake or are following a low-carb diet, I think this is a tasty option. source Yelp/Warren N.

In my opinion, the low-carb cheesecake had a rather boring flavor profile, and it lacked the sweetness of the chain’s Original Cheesecake.

That said, I liked the slice’s graham-walnut crust, which had a slight crunch that nicely balanced out the thick, smooth layer of cheesecake.

33. Mango Key Lime Cheesecake — $8.50

caption In my opinion, the flavors seemed to be competing with each other. source Paige Bennett

The Mango Key Lime Cheesecake had a very tropical taste to it, with a vanilla-coconut macaroon crust, key-lime filling, and mango mousse.

Unfortunately, I felt like all of these bright flavors competed with each other and became rather overpowering.

If you really love mango or want to pretend you are on a tropical vacation in the dead of winter, this might be the cheesecake for you.

32. Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake — $8.95

caption If you’re looking for something fairly simple and decadent, you might like this. source Paige Bennett

This cheesecake featured a layer of flourless chocolate cake followed by a thick mousse that tasted a lot like a melted chocolate bar. It was all topped with a generous coating of a chocolate powder.

Of the chocolate cheesecakes I tried, this one was the least exciting, in my opinion. Plus, the powder on top was a bit too try and didn’t seem to add much to the overall slice.

31. Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake – $8.95

caption I wish there’d been more cheesecake and less cake. source Paige Bennett

The Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake featured a tangy, pineapple-flavored cheesecake (complete with bits of pineapple) filled between two rather gooey layers of vanilla cake all topped with a layer of crushed pineapple and cherry pieces.

Overall, I was disappointed that this seemed to feature more cake than cheesecake.

And, in my opinion, the flavors here were just OK and the texture of the pineapple bits just didn’t work well with the creamy cheesecake filling and soft, spongy cake.

30. Lemon Meringue Cheesecake – $8.50

caption I thought this one had a great presentation. source Paige Bennett

This cheesecake was topped with toasted marshmallow and although that made for a stunning presentation, I didn’t feel like the flavors of it really complemented the lemon cheesecake.

Overall, I felt overwhelmed by citrus flavor and I found that The Cheesecake Factory’s other fruity cheesecakes were much more exciting than this one.

29. White Chocolate Caramel Macadamia Nut Cheesecake – $8.95

caption Even though the entire thing was drizzled with caramel, each bite I took tasted heavily of nuts and little else. source Paige Bennett

The cheesecake has a base that’s flavored with white chocolate and the entire slice is filled and topped with massive macadamia nuts.

Even though I think white chocolate and macadamia nuts are a great pair, I felt like the nuts in this cheesecake overpowered the entire slice. Each bite tasted nutty me and I couldn’t really taste the caramel or white chocolate.

28. Celebration Cheesecake – $8.95

caption The entire slice was coated in buttercream frosting. source Paige Bennett

This option seemed to have more cake than cheesecake, featuring layers of vanilla cake as well as mousse in vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate flavors. Plus, the entire slice was coated in a rich buttercream frosting.

In my opinion, the flavored mousses overpowered the entire dish, especially the layer of plain cheesecake.

However, if you love a classic birthday cake and don’t really care for cheesecake much, I think you might enjoy this one.

27. Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake – $8.50

caption This cheesecake was just as dense and rich as one would assume it to be. source Paige Bennett

Since it is chocolate cheesecake topped with chocolate mousse, the slice had a very intense chocolate flavor.

That said, the slice’s dense texture remains nearly the same from top to bottom – I wish there’d been something to break up the somewhat monotonous flavor and texture of it, like fresh strawberries or chopped nuts.

26. Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake – $8.95

caption I liked the variety of textures in this slice. source Paige Bennett

This slice consisted of a cherry-flavored cheesecake atop a bed of fudge cake, filled with chopped cherries and Ghirardelli’s famous chocolate.

Although the chocolate in this cheesecake was delicious, I found that the artificial-cherry flavor of the cheesecake left the most prominent mark on my taste buds.

Luckily, the various textures – fudgy cake, creamy cheesecake, soft cherries, and chocolate with a bite – made this somewhat enjoyable to eat.

I think that those who love the store-bought boxes of chocolate-covered cherries would enjoy this cheesecake more than I did.

25. Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch Cheesecake – $8.95

caption If you don’t like Nutella, I don’t think you’ll like this. source Paige Bennett

I think this cheesecake had a great variety of textures with its smooth, creamy chocolate-hazelnut cheesecake, crunchy hazelnut topping, and thick, gooey finish of Nutella.

This would likely be an excellent choice for major fans of hazelnut, but as someone who feels just OK about Nutella, this wasn’t one of my top picks.

24. Tiramisu Cheesecake – $8.95

caption I could’ve done without all of the cocoa powder on top. source Paige Bennett

Unsurprisingly, this tasted like tiramisu to me. It had a light, jiggly body of coffee-flavored cheesecake, but the topping (cocoa powder) was quite dry, which is what I noticed the most.

That said, the espresso-soaked ladyfingers that served as the crust of the slice were pretty delicious, as they had a strong coffee flavor that I loved.

23. Low-Carb Cheesecake With Strawberries – $8.50

caption The strawberries made all of the difference, in my opinion. source Paige Bennett

When paired with fresh strawberries, the low-carb cheesecake was elevated into a light, fluffy, and refreshing dessert, in my opinion.

Generally, I think this is a great option for those who are following a low-carb diet or who want something really simple to cap off a meal.

22. Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake – $8.95

caption It felt more like a cake than a cheesecake to me. source Paige Bennett

In my opinion, you simply cannot go wrong with a cinnamon roll-flavored cheesecake.

This cheesecake was beautifully plated and had a great cinnamon flavor. My only drawback is that the vanilla-crunch cake layers made this cheesecake taste more like cake than cheesecake to me.

21. 30th Anniversary Chocolate Cake Cheesecake – $8.95

caption This cheesecake is a celebration of The Cheesecake Factory’s 30th anniversary. source Yelp/Justin R.

In my opinion, this cheesecake is not for the faint of heart, as the layers of Original Cheesecake, fudge cake, and chocolate-truffle cream make for a thick, rich dessert.

I found it hard to take more than a couple of bites of this decadent slice, even though it was delicious. I think it might be best as a shared dessert.

20. Salted Caramel Cheesecake – $8.50

caption This is best for those who really, really love caramel. source Paige Bennett

After a few bites, I realized one must really love caramel to enjoy this cheesecake. The thick, sticky caramel topping was especially powerful paired with the caramel cheesecake and caramel mousse.

I enjoyed this slice, but it definitely lost a few points for creativity – it was caramel through and through.

19. Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake – $8.95

caption This one is perhaps designed to be shared. source Paige Bennett

Another decadent, thick cheesecake, this option was layer after layer of rich fudge cake, caramel, cheesecake, and peanut-butter cups.

I think that between the peanut butter and fudge, the slice was quite heavy and I couldn’t eat more than half of it on my own.

18. Caramel Pecan Turtle Cheesecake – $8.50

caption In my opinion, it needed more caramel-turtle pecans. source Paige Bennett

This dessert combined a few popular dessert flavors into one rich, gooey, and slightly crunchy treat with a pecan-brownie base, caramel-fudge-swirl cheesecake, and caramel-turtle pecans.

The flavors in this were great and I enjoyed the variety of textures – but I think it needed more of the caramel-turtle pecans for an added crunch.

17. Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake – $8.95

caption If you’re looking for a chocolate-heavy cheesecake that doesn’t get boring, I’d recommend this one. source Paige Bennett

The creamy chocolate cheesecake was sandwiched between two layers of moist cake and topped with a light, chocolatey frosting. The side of the slice was even covered in chocolate chips.

This cheesecake’s filling was smooth, creamy, and not overly rich, in my opinion. I definitely think the variations in texture helped balance the layers of chocolate.

16. Key Lime Cheesecake – $8.50

caption I felt the crust was nice and crunchy. source Paige Bennett

The Key Lime Cheesecake was a refreshing option and I think it’s ideal to enjoy after a heavier dinner.

This lime-flavored cheesecake was incredibly smooth and creamy and I enjoyed the crispy, vanilla-flavored crust.

Overall, the slice was very tangy, which I think could be a hit with some diners and a complete miss with others.

15. Toasted Marshmallow S’mores Galore Cheesecake – $8.50

caption This was one showstopping slice. source Paige Bennett

This slice had a crisp layer of graham-cracker crust, a silky layer of Hershey’s chocolate cheesecake, a fudgy layer of ganache, and a homemade torched-to-order marshmallow topping. It was all finished off with even more graham crackers.

I think if you’re looking for a showstopping dessert that will truly impress your fellow diners, this massive chocolate cheesecake is surely a great choice.

In my opinion, it tasted as good as it looked – I felt like the varying textures and flavors melded perfectly into the taste of everyone’s favorite summertime dessert.

14. Adam’s Peanut Butter Cup Fudge Ripple Cheesecake – $8.50

caption This could be a great choice for those who love candy. source Paige Bennett

The popular candy bar Butterfingers brought a unique crunch and gooeyness to this cheesecake that was laden with peanut butter and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups,

Most of all, I appreciated that the decadent candy toppings seemed to balance the simple creaminess of the Original Cheesecake.

In my opinion, the plain cheesecake was a perfect choice here since I think a chocolate or peanut-butter cheesecake would make this slice far too rich and heavy.

13. Pumpkin Cheesecake – $8.50

caption I could see why the Pumpkin Cheesecake is a classic. source Paige Bennett

In my opinion, the crust on this seasonal slice was sort of plain and not crispy enough. That said, I still think this is still one of the more delicious cheesecakes on the menu because of its creamy and consistent pumpkin flavor.

To me, this flavor tasted exactly like pumpkin pie, and I would probably bring a full cake of it to a Thanksgiving gathering in lieu of an actual pie.

12. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake – $8.50

caption There are walnuts in this cheesecake. source Paige Bennett

Overall, this slice stood out to me with its classic blend of flavors and added crunch.

I think the cheesecake was creamy, and the cookie dough offered just enough bite and added sweetness.

Unfortunately, there were a lot of walnuts in this slice, which should be noted for those with allergies. In my opinion, these nuts weren’t necessary and they only seemed to take away from the cheesecake’s chocolaty flavors.

11. Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake – $8.95

caption This tasted like two amazing pies in one slice, in my opinion. source Paige Bennett

In my opinion, this slice was even better than the Pumpkin Cheesecake since it took the tasty flavored cheesecake and elevated it by combining it with a thick layer of gooey pecan filling.

I thought this slice tasted like a beautiful combination of pumpkin and pecan pies.

10. Original Cheesecake – $7.95

caption I guess there’s a reason this is a classic. source Paige Bennett

Much to my surprise, the cheesecake that started it all – The Cheesecake Factory’s Original Cheesecake – made it into my top 10.

As much as I loved the fun toppings and crusts on the other slices, I was impressed at how simple, yet delicious, this slice was.

It had a crisp graham-cracker crust, the creamiest, smoothest cheesecake filling, and a sour-cream topping that balanced the sweet flavors with a slight tang.

9. Dulce de Leche Caramel Cheesecake – $8.50

caption This was one of my favorite caramel-flavored slices. source Paige Bennett

Overall, I thought the Dulce de Leche Caramel Cheesecake was one the best of the caramel options at The Cheesecake Factory.

It had a vanilla-flavored crust, caramel cheesecake, caramel mousse, and a sweet, crunchy, sticky almond brickle, which is similar to toffee.

Unlike the similar caramel-flavored cheesecakes I tried, this one did not seem overwhelmingly flavored with caramel, in my opinion. I think the almonds added just enough crunch to break up the texture, and the cheesecake and mousse together were light and creamy.

8. Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake – $8.95

caption This is a reliable favorite. source Paige Bennett

According to The Cheesecake Factory, this has been the most popular cheesecake on its menu for 35 years.

The simple dish consisted of a thick slice of the restaurant’s Original Cheesecake topped with glazed strawberries.

I wouldn’t put this at the top of my list, as some of the newer cheesecakes really shine and show how much the restaurant has grown over the years, but I still found it was a solid, reliable, and undeniably delicious cheesecake.

7. Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake – $8.95

caption It’s decadent, so it was a challenge to eat it all at once. source Paige Bennett

I think the Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake was extreme in the very best way.

In my opinion, the variety of the slice’s textures played well together, from the moist and spongy cake base and the creamy cheesecake middle stuffed with crisp Oreo cookies to the light, fluffy mousse and the rich chocolate icing on top.

My only note is that this slice was really decadent, so it may not be the best choice if you don’t have much of an appetite.

6. Chocolate Tuxedo Cream Cheesecake – $8.95

caption I thought the flavor was surprisingly balanced. source Paige Bennett

If you love chocolate but don’t want to be overwhelmed by its intense flavor, I think this is a wise choice.

The slice had fudge cake, chocolate cheesecake, and a chocolate coating, and all of this was complemented by a large layer of light, airy vanilla-mascarpone mousse and, of course, whipped cream.

5. Vanilla Bean Cheesecake – $8.50

caption I thought this was simple in the best way. source Paige Bennett

In my opinion, the Vanilla Bean Cheesecake is arguably one of the most underrated flavors of cheesecake on the menu. The slice was simple but it was so creamy and light.

Since it was not decorated in fancy drizzles or crumbles or freshly toasted marshmallow, the vanilla-bean flavor really felt like the star of the show.

4. Fresh Banana Cream Cheesecake – $8.50

caption This slice came topped with freshly sliced bananas. source Paige Bennett

Eating this cheesecake was not unlike eating some of the best banana-cream pie I’ve ever tasted.

The slice was comprised of an airy banana-cream cheesecake, Bavarian cream, and fresh banana slices.

And although I felt that most cheesecakes on this list were too decadent to eat in one sitting, this one seemed like one I could gobble up quickly.

3. Ultimate Red Velvet Cake Cheesecake – $8.95

caption I thought the cheesecake had a great ratio of cake to cheesecake. source Paige Bennett

A classic flavor, the Ultimate Red Velvet Cake Cheesecake hit the perfect ratio of cake to cheesecake, in my opinion.

This cheesecake consisted of the restaurant’s Original Cheesecake, a fluffy red-velvet cake, and a generous coat of The Cheesecake Factory’s own cream-cheese frosting.

I think this is exactly what a dessert should be – rich and flavorful without being too heavy and decadent.

2. White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle Cheesecake – $8.50

caption The textures and flavors worked perfectly together, in my opinion. source Yelp/Paul S.

In my opinion, this cheesecake was the ideal blend of fruit, creamy filling, sweet white chocolate, and a crispy chocolate crust.

It was quite thick and slightly chewy thanks to the white chocolate and I thought all of the ingredients created a unique combination of textures and flavors that complemented one another perfectly.

1. Lemon Raspberry Cream Cheesecake – $8.95

caption It was airy, dense, and everything I could want in a cheesecake. source Paige Bennett

After tasting all 34 flavors, this fruity, refreshing, smooth, and creamy cheesecake was my top pick.

And apparently I’m not the only one who’s a fan of Lemon Raspberry Cream – as I tried all of the cheesecakes, four members of The Cheesecake Factory’s staff told me this was their favorite flavor, too.

It’s easy to see why since this slice had everything a person could want in a cheesecake, in my opinion.

The lemon mousse and lemon-flavored cheesecake added just enough tartness to the dish whereas the raspberry flavor contributed a lightness that made this whole slice feel airy.

Plus, there was a nice, thick layer of lemon cheesecake here, so I didn’t miss out on the restaurant’s namesake dish. To balance out the cheesecake, there was a thin layer of moist raspberry-vanilla cake plus slightly crunchy ladyfingers soaked in a raspberry sauce.

Overall, the lightness coupled with the balance of flavors and textures made this a knock-out slice for me and I will surely be getting it again on my next trip to The Cheesecake Factory.

