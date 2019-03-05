Every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, ranked by net worth

caption Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian West. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It’s difficult to ignore the ever-present cycle of Kardashian-Jenner content, much less the family’s opulent displays of wealth. They throw lavish parties, walk red carpets in custom Versace, and dress their toddlers in $10,000 fur coats.

But how much money do they actually have – and which members of the family enjoy more earnings than others? Keep reading for a complete list of the Kardashian-Jenner fortunes, with each family member listed in order of ascending net worth.

8. Rob Kardashian has the lowest net worth of $10 million.

caption At 31 years old, Rob Kardashian is the youngest of Kris Jenner’s original brood. source Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

Rob Kardashian has become the most low-key member of the family. His $10 million fortune, calculated by Celebrity Net Worth, is mainly thanks to previous stints on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and its spin-off “Rob & Chyna.”

Rob also founded Arthur George Socks, which got a boost from a 2017 collaboration with the Kylie Shop, one of his youngest sister’s ventures.

7. Kendall Jenner’s net worth is roughly $30 million.

caption Kendall Jenner still appears on “KUWTK,” but less frequently. source Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner boasts a collaborative clothing company with her sister Kylie; has lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Adidas, Calvin Klein, and Mango; and is the face of companies including Estée Lauder and La Perla.

She also happens to be the highest-paid model in the world, raking in $22.5 million in 2018 alone, according to Forbes.

Celebrity Net Worth currently estimates Kendall to be worth $30 million.

6. Kourtney Kardashian has a net worth of $35 million.

caption Kourtney Kardashian’s primary concern is being a mother to her three kids. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

As the current season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” has made clear, Kourtney Kardashian is less interested in business ventures than her sisters.

Kourtney’s primary source of income is her starring role on the reality show, which nets her about $4.3 million each year, according to a 2016 Forbes analysis. This income, however, has likely increased since the family signed a $150 million joint media deal with E! in 2017.

The eldest sister’s supplementary income is drawn from various brand deals, such as her campaigns with PrettyLittleThing and Fashion Nova, plus an endorsement with Manuka Doctor skin care products. Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Kourtney currently sits at $35 million.

5. Khloe Kardashian’s net worth is $40 million.

caption Khloe Kardashian has grown far beyond the failure of her first major solo venture — her now-cancelled talk show, “Kocktails with Khloe.” source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian’s earnings have grown dramatically over the past few years. In 2013, Forbes estimated her yearly earnings to be $10 million; in 2016, it had jumped to $15 million.

During those years, Khloe capitalized on her weight loss by penning a best-seller, “Strong Looks Better Naked.” She also launched the clothing company Good American in 2016, which made $1 million on its first day and rapidly became the biggest denim launch in apparel history, according to Fashionista.

In 2018, Bankrate estimates her net worth to be $40 million. She is currently producing a new true crime series, hosts and executive produces E!’s “Revenge Body,” and enjoys numerous brand deals; Amazon even sponsored her recent baby shower.

4. Kris Jenner, the matriarch, is reportedly worth $90 million.

caption Kris Jenner is the dynasty matriarch. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Kris Jenner profits from her starring role and executive producer credit on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” – and, as the family’s “momager,” she famously takes 10% of her kids’ earnings as well.

A 2016 Forbes analysis put Kris’ yearly earnings at a measly $11.5 million, but considering the deals she has brokered for her children in the past two years, it seems safe to assume that those earnings have increased. Just last year, Celebrity Net Worth estimated her net worth to be $60 million – but now puts her net worth at $90 million.

3. Caitlyn Jenner has a net worth of $100 million.

caption Caitlyn Jenner is best known as a prominent voice in the transgender community. source Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Caitlyn Jenner is worth a whopping $100 million. This may be thanks in large part to her spin-off reality show, “I Am Cait,” and best-selling memoir, “The Secrets of My Life.”

Caitlyn also frequents the public speaking circuit, boasts numerous endorsement deals with big-name companies like MAC, and retains several deals tied to her legacy as an Olympic athlete.

2. Kim Kardashian West’s net worth is $350 million.

caption Kim Kardashian West launched KKW Beauty, her most successful venture thus far, in June 2017. source Presley Ann/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West made Forbes magazine’s fourth annual list of “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” for the first time in 2018. It estimates that she is worth $350 million.

As perhaps the best known of all Kardashian-Jenner family members, Kim has leveraged her name and reality TV infamy. In the past few years, she has successfully launched a mobile game (Kim Kardashian: Hollywood), an emoji app (Kimoji), a cosmetics company (KKW Beauty), and a line of perfumes (KKW Fragrance).

1. Kylie Jenner is, by far, the wealthiest with a net worth of $1 billion.

caption Kylie Jenner owns 100% of her wildly successful cosmetics company. source David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is also by far the richest.

Kylie Jenner graced the cover of Forbes magazine’s August 2018 issue and fourth annual list of “America’s Richest Self-Made Women.” Forbes estimated that a then-20-year-old Jenner was “conservatively” worth $900 million.

In March 2019, Forbes confirmed that Jenner had become the youngest billionaire in the world – and the youngest “self-made” billionaire in history at just 21 years old.

The vast majority of that sum is thanks to her company Kylie Cosmetics, which Forbes currently estimates to be worth at least $900 million, boosted by her recent distribution deal with Ulta. As Forbes notes, the company has minuscule overhead with just seven full-time and five part-time employees, and Jenner owns all of it.

Jenner has also made millions from her family’s reality show, her own short-lived spin-off show “Life of Kylie,” her and Kendall’s clothing line, endorsement deals with brands like Adidas and PacSun, and Instagram ads.