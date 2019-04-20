Ranked: The 10 best Star Wars games you can play today

caption Released in 2017, “Star Wars Battlefront II” is the prettiest “Star Wars” game yet, but it’s not the best. source Electronic Arts

Along with its iconic movies, the Star Wars franchise has spawned dozens of video games over the last 30 years.

Electronic Arts recently announced that the next Star Wars game, “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” will launch on November 15, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

To help pass the time until “Fallen Order” arrives, we’ve ranked the 10 best “Star Wars” games. Games that are no longer available for purchase were not considered.

While the original “Star Wars” film trilogy cemented the series’ legacy, the video games and books in the Star Wars extended universe helped fuel the massive fandom that continues to thrive today.

Star Wars creator George Lucas founded Lucasfilm Games in 1982, prior to the release of “Return of the Jedi.” The game development branch of Lucas’s company was eventually renamed LucasArts, and went on to publish dozens of games for computers, home video game, consoles, and arcades.

With no parent company to limit “Star Wars” video game partnerships, LucasArts was free to publish games in a wide variety of genres. Early “Star Wars” games included “Dark Forces,” a first person shooter for PC; “Rebel Assault,” a space combat game; and trio of adventure games recreating the original “Star Wars” trilogy on Super Nintendo.

Disney acquired Lucasfilm for $4 billion in 2012, but decided to close the company’s internal video game studio. Disney then licensed the “Star Wars” brand to Electronic Arts, one of the largest video game makers in North America. Electronic Arts has delivered two “Star Wars” games so far using the exclusive license, “Battlefront” and “Battlefront II,” and a third is on the way later this year.

Electronic Arts recently revealed that the next Star Wars game will be a single-player adventure game called “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.” The game will be developed by EA subsidiary Respawn Entertainment, the developers behind “Apex Legends” and “Titanfall.” “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” is due out on November 15th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Before “Fallen Order” arrives, we thought it would be fun to take a look back at the best Star Wars games over the years, ranked from worst to best:

10) “Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire” (1996)

source LucasArts

“Shadows of the Empire” was an exclusive title for the Nintendo 64. Set between “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi,” the game stars bounty hunter Dash Render and employs a few different styles of gameplay.

The game is primarily a third person shooter, with specific levels designed for piloting vehicles. Unfortunately the graphics and controls don’t hold up too well compared to modern games, but there are a few moments that made “Shadows of the Empire” a memorable experience.

For example, players get to pilot a snowspeeder during a fun recreation of the Battle of Hoth from “Empire Strikes Back.” Later, Dash uses a jetpack to duel Boba Fett during an attempt to rescue Han Solo.

9) “Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance” (1999)

source LucasArts

“X-Wing Alliance” is the third and final game in the “X-Wing ” series of space flying simulators. The game is entirely focused on piloting the many starcrafts in the “Star Wars” universe, and takes place exclusively from the inside of the cockpit.

Players can choose from recognizable ships like the X-Wing and TIE Interceptor and playthrough more than 50 single player missions. Multiplayer dogfights are also available for up to eight players.

8) “Star Wars: Republic Commando” (2005)

source LucasArts

“Star Wars: Republic Commando” is a first person game with an emphasis on squad mechanics. Players control an elite squad of soldiers during the Clone Wars, the conflict between the Republic and the Trade Federation depicted in “Star Wars” Episodes II & III.”

While the gunplay in “Republic Commando” pretty run of the mill by modern standards, the amount of strategic control players can exert over their AI control squadmates is impressive. Players can give their teammates specific commands based on the situation, or give them general objectives, like guarding a particular location.

7) “Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II” (2010)

source LucasArts

“Star Wars: The Force Unleashed” is an action-adventure game that lets players control Darth Vader’s apprentice, Starkiller. Galen “Starkiller” Marek was an original character created for the game and is able to use a variety of powerful force abilities.

Using his powers as a Sith, Starkiller can wreak total havoc on his enemies and the environment. The game takes place prior to the original “Star Wars” film and explores Starkiller’s attempts to embrace the light side of the force.

PS: The name Starkiller is actually a reference to the original “Star Wars” script, in which Luke Skywalker is named Starkiller.

6) “Star Wars: Battlefront II” (2017)

source Electronic Arts

“Star Wars Battlefront II” is the newest “Star Wars” game, but it’s not exactly the best. The game’s heavy implementation of micro-transactions made it the subject of controversy before it was released. Even after the game’s creators removed the micro-transactions, the game was criticized for its lack of content compared to the original “Star Wars Battlefront II” released by LucasArts in 2005.

Regardless, EA’s “Battlefront II” is the best-looking “Star Wars” game ever made. With matches allowing up to 64 players at a time for a mix of space and ground combat, the epic scale of “Battlefront” makes it worth a try if you’re a fan of the franchise.

5) “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron” (1998)

source LucasArts

While “X-Wing Alliance” is the best bet for recreating the space combat of “Star Wars,” it simply can’t match the personality or presentation of “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.”

“Rogue Squadron” is an arcade-style flying game; players fly along a pre-determined route while trying to eliminate enemies and to avoid obstacles along the way. With players controlling Luke Skywalker, “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron” brings players through the original trilogy, with battle from “A New Hope, “Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi.”

4) “Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy” (2003)

source LucasArts

Built with the same engine as “Unreal Tournament 2003,” “Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy” is a first-person shooter at its core, but offers some of the most robust customization and gameplay available in any “Star Wars” game.

While most of the guns are borrowed from “Unreal,” when you activate your lightsaber the game switches to third-person mode and lets you use force powers during combat.

“Jedi Academy” takes place after “Return of the Jedi,” as Luke Skywalker works to restore the Jedi order. Players can create their own character to place at the center of the story. That includes being able to choose their race, gender, lightsaber color, and whether they use the light or dark side.

3) “Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords” (2004)

source Obsidian Entertainment

“”Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II” is a single-player roleplaying game set thousands of years before the “Star Wars” movies. Players control an exiled jedi knight who must choose between the light and dark sides of the force.

Choosing a side means engaging with non-playable characters, the player’s choices during missions and conversations will impact whether they embrace the light or dark side of the force.

Combat happens in real time and “Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II” lets players use more than 30 different abilities; though some are exclusive to one side of the force.

2) “Lego Star Wars – The Complete Saga” (2007)

source LucasArts

As odd as it may seem, “Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga” is the only series of “Star Wars” game to tell the story of both the original trilogy and the three “Star Wars” prequels.

“The Complete Saga” offers simple but engaging gameplay with a silly, tongue-in-cheek sense of humor that reminds me why I fell in love with “Star Wars” as a kid. With the added bonus of a cooperative two-player campaign, “Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga” is a fun ride for those looking to relive the movies.

1) “Star Wars Battlefront 2” (2005)

source LucasArts

Developed by Pandemic Studios for LucasArts, the original “Star Wars: Battlefront II” is a cult classic. Like the modern “Battlefront II,” the Pandemic Studios release included 64 player matches online, a mix of space and ground combat, and split-screen cooperative play for two players.

In addition to a 18-mission long campaign, “Star Wars: Battlefront II” is packed with multiplayer game modes, and players can select from a range of playable characters. Characters from the movies appear in “Battlefront II’s” hero assault mode, where they can use special abilities to take on large groups of regular players.

The PC version of “Star Wars: Battlefront II” lost online support in May 2014 but the game’s popularity led Steam and GOG.com, two game distribution platforms, to release a patch that restored online functionality in October 2017. The game remains so popular that Microsoft decided to give it away for free to Xbox Live Gold subscribers last month, even though the online features no longer work on Xbox Live.

The next Star Wars game is “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 15, 2019.