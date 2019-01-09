RANKED: Zion Williamson’s top 10 dunks of the season

Duke freshman phenom Zion Williamson has become the face of college basketball thanks to his gravity-defying dunks and unbelievably efficient play.

The 6-foot-7, 285 pound forward’s vertical leap measures in at more than 40 inches, allowing him to do all sorts of stunts while he’s in the air.

Check out Zion Williamson’s most impressive dunks of the season below:

10. The two-handed slam

GET USED TO SEEING THIS! ???? pic.twitter.com/QcAIGnVEh2 — ESPN (@espn) November 7, 2018

Imagine being so athletically gifted that a dunk like this lands at No. 10 on your list. He didn’t even take a dribble!

9. The “I can do it all by myself”

Zion didn’t need anybody’s help.

8. The put-back slam

Nobody was holding Zion back on this one.

7. The one-handed hammer

#1 Duke blows by Eastern Michigan 84-46. Zion Williamson is shooting above 80% from the field through his first 3 collegiate games. Williamson: 21 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST pic.twitter.com/XN6dRraF8F — CollegeBB News (@CollegeBBNCAA) November 15, 2018

He brought his arm back a full 90 degrees.

6. The windmill

Zion had a dunk fest in Cameron ????pic.twitter.com/J24LKxZTuo — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 28, 2018

Zion Williamson single-handedly destroyed the Indiana Hoosier basketball program with one glorious dunk, good enough for No. 5 on the list.

5. The fancy footwork

Zion Williamson shows off the finesse skills. ???????? pic.twitter.com/pCD5JMhwMB — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) November 15, 2018

The dunk itself isn’t the star of the show here, but Zion certainly doesn’t move like he weighs 285 pounds.

4. The free-throw line

Pretty impressive, but I think someone else may have done this before…

Oh, yeah.

3. The other windmill

This dunk gets bronze for the gorgeous slam and top-notch trolling that followed. According to Gary Parrish of CBS, Williamson turned to a San Diego State defender who fouled him shortly after the dunk and said “You’re too small, boy.” It doesn’t get much better than that.

2. The “Look out!” alley-oop

ZION WILLIAMSON JUST TOOK FLIGHT ???????????? pic.twitter.com/6eUalK3fz5 — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) November 15, 2018

I mean… come on now. His hands are more than 11.5 feet in the air at their peak. It’s unbelievable.

1. The 360 dunk

This was an easy top pick. He really did that, and in an ACC game no less! The kid’s got serious guts. Here’s to hoping Zion keeps ’em coming all season long.

