I ranked every single appetizer at TGI Fridays, and the expensive ones were some of the worst

caption TGI Fridays offers a range of classic appetizers. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

I visited the American restaurant chain TGI Fridays and tried all of the appetizers on its “Fridays Classics” menu.

The appetizer menu features sliders, potato skins, nachos, onion rings, and other familiar dishes.

The loaded potato skins and Fridays’ signature whiskey-glazed sampler were both disappointing.

After trying all of the dishes, the pan-seared pot stickers were surprisingly the best item on the menu.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The casual-dining restaurant chain TGI Fridays has been serving up American staples since 1965.

On a recent Friday night, a group of friends and I visited a location in New York City with the mission to try every single appetizer on the menu in order to create a definitive ranking.

There are 13 items total on the “Fridays Classics” menu, but we opted out of the chicken strips because they were already included in the sampler. Not counting a tip, it cost just over $200 to try everything.

So without further ado, here’s how the appetizers stacked up, from the least-delicious to the best-tasting.

Note: Prices and availability are based on my local TGI Fridays location in New York City.

Loaded potato skins — $14.99

caption Loaded potato skins. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

The menu lists the potato skins as containing mozzarella, cheddar, and crispy bacon, and they’re paired with a ranch and sour cream dipping sauce.

The skins we tried lacked moisture and were not particularly flavorful – cheese and bacon were physically there but the flavors of them were subtle and barely noticeable.

This was easily my least favorite appetizer.

Fridays’ signature whiskey-glazed sampler — $24.89

caption Fridays’ signature whiskey-glazed sampler. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

The most expensive item on the appetizer menu, this sampler included shrimp, chicken strips, and ribs, all covered in a whiskey glaze.

The glaze was pretty tasty and elevated the food, but only slightly. The crunchy shrimp tasted like fried breading and salt, but not at all like actual shrimp.

The chicken was flavorful thanks to the glaze, and, on their own, the delicious ribs would have landed near the top of this list, but the sampler as a whole was disappointing.

Fridays’ signature whiskey-glazed sliders — $20.19

caption Fridays’ signature whiskey-glazed sliders. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

Customers have a choice of ordering two ($16.19), three ($17.19), or four ($20.19). We went with four because of the size of our group and because it was the best per-slider deal.

Burgers are usually my go-to at sit-down restaurants, so the fact that our order seemed overcooked was particularly disappointing.

The miniature burgers consisted of beef, roasted onions, white cheddar, spicy mayo, pickles, and whiskey glaze – all on a soft bun. The sliders were also served with french fries.

The dryness of the patties and the strange pickles betrayed the other ingredients, though the mayo had a slight kick that I enjoyed.

Buffalo chicken and bacon flatbread — $14.99

caption Buffalo chicken and bacon flatbread. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

The taste of blue cheese overpowered the dish to the point that some of us were not sure there actually was shredded chipotle chicken or bacon on the flatbread.

As a fan of blue cheese, I didn’t mind taking a few bites of this dish, but I wouldn’t want to eat more of it.

Other listed ingredients included Parmesan, Romano, and Buffalo sauce – but I didn’t taste any of those, either.

Mozzarella sticks — $14.29

caption Mozzarella sticks. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

The sticks contained a blend of mozzarella and Asiago cheeses, but no flavors really stood out to me. I did notice that the crispy breading had a slight oregano taste.

You can’t really go wrong with mozzarella sticks and marinara sauce, though I think you will definitely want to ask your server for more of the latter.

Giant soft pretzels — $13.99

caption Giant soft pretzels. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

As a group, we liked the soft pretzels, even though they tasted more like breadsticks that had been sprinkled with an uneven amount of salt (as you can see in the photo).

The cheesy bacon dip that was served with the pretzels was absolutely the highlight, but there was, again, just not enough of it for this serving size.

Loaded chicken nachos — $15.99

caption Loaded chicken nachos. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

The nachos at TGI Fridays come with chipotle chicken, black beans, queso, jalapeños, and cilantro.

I would recommend eating them as soon as they’re served because once the queso reached room temperature, the entire dish became one stiff blob.

Flavor-wise, the nachos met – but didn’t exceed – my expectations of what nachos are supposed to taste like, which is why they are firmly in the middle of this list.

Green-bean fries — $14.19

caption Green-bean fries. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

I had to visit a second location to get the green-bean fries because they were actually sold out at the first spot. And although I can imagine these being a hit with a larger group, eating these alone was a tad overwhelming.

I liked the combination of mostly unseasoned beans with the cucumber-wasabi-ranch dipping sauce for the first five minutes – but I quickly got tired of the flavors. The dish is clearly designed to be shared.

I also would not recommend ordering this if you are anti-wasabi, because the breaded beans alone had very little flavor.

Spinach-artichoke dip — $13.99

caption Spinach-artichoke dip. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

Served with chips and salsa and made with spinach, artichokes, Romano, onions, peppers, Parmesan bread crumbs, the spinach-artichoke dip gave us almost exactly what we expected.

The flavor definitely leaned more toward the spinach side (I didn’t taste the artichoke at all), but it was tasty, warm, and a decent size for sharing.

For the price, I think there should have been more dip and less chips, but it was still a top-four appetizer.

Giant onion rings — $13.89

caption Giant onion rings. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

Yet again, the dipping sauce turned an OK appetizer into something way more enjoyable.

The ratio of onion to oily, crunchy breading was inconsistent, but as long as I was able to slather on the delicious BBQ ranch it didn’t really bother me.

Chicken quesadilla — $15.19

caption Chicken quesadilla. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

Made with chicken, Monterey Jack, cheddar, peppers, onions, sour cream, and pico de gallo, this dish was a tad greasy, but not enough to detract from the perfect ratio of filling to tortilla and the great taste.

This chicken quesadilla narrowly missed the top spot, and I would order this as my entree on a future visit and finish it on my own.

Pan-seared pot stickers — $14.79

caption Pan-seared pot stickers. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

Pan-seared pork dumplings are likely not the first thing people envision when they think of an American chain restaurant, but the ones at TGI Fridays are surprisingly delicious.

Served with Szechwan dipping sauce, the pot stickers were crispy on the outside and hot and savory on the inside.

The pork was juicy and well-seasoned and it made me wish that our party was smaller so that there were more dumplings to go around.

On your next visit to Fridays, do yourself a favor and add these to your order.

Read More:

I tasted all of the pancake dishes at IHOP and ranked them from worst to best

I saw the same movie at the 2 largest theater chains in the US and preferred the one with less-comfortable seats

I ate my way through McDonald’s entire menu and ranked every item

We tried every single appetizer at Applebee’s, and ranked them from worst to best

I tried every single cheesecake at The Cheesecake Factory and ranked them from worst to best