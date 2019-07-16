Rapper Cardi B praises Bernie Sanders and regrets he lost to Hillary Clinton: ‘We let him down in 2016’

Rapper Cardi B praised 2020 frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders‘ record on human rights and regretted his loss to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 primary in a Tuesday tweet.

Sanders, who Cardi B endorsed in 2016, thanked the rapper on Twitter.

Cardi B famously waded into politics last January when she posted a viral monologue on Twitter condemning the federal government shutdown, which ultimately went on for 35 days.

Rapper Cardi B praised 2020 frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders‘ record on human rights and regretted his loss to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 primary in a Tuesday tweet.

“I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016,” she tweeted Tuesday. “This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such along time. Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign.”

Cardi B endorsed “Daddy Bernie” Sanders’ 2016 presidential bid in a video. And she’s since narrated a book critical of President Donald Trump’s administration with Clinton.

“Thank you @iamcardib! Our fight for justice is far from over and we are not giving up,” Sanders tweeted Tuesday.

The two have had a handful of friendly exchanges in the past.

Last year, Sanders endorsed Cardi B’s praise of President Franklin Roosevelt’s creation of the Social Security program in the 1930s.

And the rap star famously waded into politics last January when she posted a viral monologue on Twitter condemning the federal government shutdown, which ultimately went on for 35 days.

“Our country is in a hellhole right now, all for a f—–g wall … I feel like we need to take some action,” she said. “I’m scared. This is crazy. And I really feel bad for these people that gotta go to f—–g work to not get motherf—–g paid.”