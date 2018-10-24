A Canadian rapper fell from an airborne plane and died while wing-walking for a music video

caption Jon James McMurray on a previous skydive. source CTV/YouTube

A Canadian rapper fell from the wing of a plane and couldn’t deploy his parachute while filming a music video in British Columbia.

Jon James McMurray, from Calgary, was rapping on the wing while filming a video for one of his songs.

His representatives say the plane started spinning and flung him from an unknown height to earth.

He was found dead the same day by farm owners in a Westwold hay field below.

Jon James McMurray, from Calgary, was being filmed rapping atop the wing of a small Cessna propeller plane, flying over Westwold, British Columbia on Saturday, his management team said to CTV News Vancouver.

They said McMurray got too far out on the wing – which upset the weight distribution of the plane and made it start spinning.

The pilot couldn’t straighten it out, they said, and the rapper slipped off, and couldn’t activate his parachute while falling.

caption Jon James McMurray on a previous stunt. source CTV/YouTube

His friend Rory Wayne Bushfield posted a tribute to McMurray on Sunday. It said: “Jon James McMurray, my very best, dearest, and oldest friend passed yesterday evening.”

After the fall, the pilot managed to straighten the plane and land. McMurray was equipped with a parachute, but had no time to pull it, CTV reported.

Megan Turcato, a news reporter for Global Okangan, a Canadian TV station, tweeted that McMurray fell into this hay field below the flight path.

She tells me they heard an airplane flying low over their house before the body was found in a hay field. pic.twitter.com/zUPIm2e91i — Megan Turcato (@meganturcato) October 22, 2018

Owners of the farm told Turcato they heard the plane fly past the house, and later found a body in the hay field.

It is not known how high the plane was flying when McMurray fell.

Bushfield told CTV News: “He planned for everything. It should have been straightforward. It’s one of those things. We’re not really sure what happened.”

McMurray had been a pro-skier before injuries redirected his career towards music, CTV reported.

Here’s one of McMurray’s recent songs. He made music under the name Jon James:

He previously collabarated with Texan rapper Riff Raff.

The website Celebrate Jon James and a GoFundMe page were also set up in his honor.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police were called around 7 p.m. and are now investigating, they said in a statement.