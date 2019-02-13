California rapper fatally shot by 6 police officers after they say he ‘quickly reached’ for gun in Taco Bell drive-thru

caption Willie McCoy, aka “Willie Bo.” source YouTube/Proxclusiv

Police officers fatally shot a 20-year-old man in a California Taco Bell drive-thru on Saturday night.

Vallejo Police said the officers fired “multiple rounds” at Willie McCoy after they found him asleep in his car, woke him up, and he “quickly reached” for a handgun in his lap.

The officers said they recovered a .40-caliber semiautomatic gun with an extended magazine from McCoy’s car.

McCoy, a rapper known as “Willie Bo,” had amassed hundreds of thousands of views on his rap music videos on YouTube.

McCoy’s brother and cousin told local area media he was racially profiled by the officers.

Police officers in California fatally shot a 20-year-old man in a Taco Bell drive-thru on Saturday after they said he reached for a gun.

Willie McCoy, a rapper known as “Willie Bo,” was shot by officers from the Vallejo Police Department after responding to a 911 call from a Taco Bell employee regarding a man “slumped over in the driver’s seat” in the drive-thru, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The officers said they approached the “unresponsive” McCoy in his locked silver Mercedes and saw a handgun in his lap.

caption McCoy. source YouTube/Proxclusiv

McCoy began to stir, the report said, and the officers said they told him to keep his hands where they could see them.

Police said the six officers fired “multiple rounds” at McCoy after he “quickly reached” for a .40-caliber semiautomatic gun with an extended magazine.

The statement went on: “Fearing for their safety, six officers fired their duty weapons at the driver. All shots were fired in approximately four seconds.”

Police called medical support but he died at the scene.

In an update, police said the “fully loaded” firearm in McCoy’s possession was reported stolen in Oregon. An investigation is ongoing under the Solano County Fatal Incident Protocol.

caption The Taco Bell drive-thru at 974 Admiral Callaghan Ln., Vallejo, California. source Google Maps

McCoy’s family said that the young rapper was profiled.

McCoy’s older brother Marc told The Guardian: “There was no attempt to try to work out a peaceful solution.”

“You’re not judge, jury and executioner … We’re never going to get over this.”

He also told CBS: “If I wake you up … if I knock on your front door and, ‘Bang bang bang!’ you’re going to jump off the bed like, ‘Who the hell is this?’ You know? Why wouldn’t you be safe while you wake him up and then [mocks bullhorn] ‘Driver, exit the car!’ Now, if he exits the car shooting, then I understand. I have to chalk that up.”

“You can’t just keep killing us in the street like this,” McCoy’s cousin David Harrison said in a video posted on Facebook on Sunday. “My little cousin was asleep in the car and they shot him 20 times.”

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, police said.