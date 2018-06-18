Rapper XXXTentacion reportedly shot and ‘critically wounded’ in Florida

- source
The rapper XXXTentacion was shot and “critically wounded” in Florida, on Monday, a source confirmed to Variety following a TMZ report.
TMZ reported that witnesses said the 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was shot in his car after leaving a motorcycle dealer in South Florida.
Videos of what appeared to be Onfroy unresponsive in the driver seat of a car circulated on social media Monday.
A Broward County official confirmed to Variety that there was “a developing incident regarding a shooting” that occurred in Deerfield Beach, about 43 miles north of Miami, in which an “adult male victim was transported to an area hospital.”
TMZ reported that witnesses said the rapper had “no pulse” following the incident. Both TMZ and Variety reported that his condition is currently unclear.
Onfroy was awaiting trial for a 2016 domestic-abuse case, where he was facing charges of aggravated battery of his pregnant girlfriend, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness tampering.
Onfroy’s second studio album, “?,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart in March.