Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors to win their first championship in franchise history

The Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 to win their first NBA championship.

The Warriors had a chance to win the game late, but Stephen Curry’s go-ahead three-pointer rimmed out.

Despite a quiet game from Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors were carried by Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet who scored 26 and 22 points, respectively.

The Toronto Raptors did it.

The Raptors on Thursday beat the Golden State Warriors, 114-110, in Game 6 to win the NBA Finals. It is their first championship in franchise history.

In a game where the Warriors defense stifled Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors were led by their two point guards, Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet. Lowry kicked things off by scoring the Raptors first 11 points and finished with 26. VanVleet carried the load in a tight fourth quarter, scoring 12 of his 22 in the final frame.

The finish was a chaotic one, with the Raptors taking a late lead, but the Warriors refusing to go down quietly.

With 9.6 seconds left and the Raptors leading by one, Danny Green was trapped at midcourt by Draymond Green and threw away the ball, giving the Warriors one last chance to get the win.

As it did all postseason, the bounces went the Raptors way. Stephen Curry sprang open on a beautifully designed play, but his fade-away three-pointer rimmed in and out. The ball was tapped out to midcourt, where Draymond Green dove on it and called timeout with .9 seconds left. However, the Warriors were out of timeouts, resulting in a technical foul. Kawhi Leonard sank the free throw, his first points of the fourth quarter, to essentially secure the championship.