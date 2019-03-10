7 rare Chick-fil-A menu items that have earned a cult following across America

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider/Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A has certain items that only appear on select menus across America, from cheese sauce to guacamole.

Some of these are limited tests, while others are more permanent regional menu items.

Here are some of the hardest-to-find Chick-fil-A menu items from across the nation.

Chick-fil-A is known for its classic chicken sandwich.

However, there’s more to the iconic chain’s menu than meets the eye.

While some classics populate every Chick-fil-A menu across America, the chicken chain has a handful of regional items that are far more difficult to find.

From cheese sauce to guacamole, here are some of the lesser-known gems from Chick-fil-A menus across the US.

Cheese sauce

Roughly 436 locations in the Northeast and Midwest serve a special cheese sauce that can’t be found at most Southern locations.

Guacamole

In Southern California, a number of Chick-fil-A locations serve guacamole.