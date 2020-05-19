Rare photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding that you’ve probably never seen

- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wed at St George’s Chapel in Windsor two years ago, on May 19.
- Photos from the wedding ceremony – including their first kiss and their royal carriage ride – are world famous and will go down in royal wedding history.
- However, there are some photos from their special day that have been overlooked.
- Here are 10 rare photos from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding that you’ve probably never seen before.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Fans got a first glimpse of Meghan Markle in her wedding dress when she arrived by car outside St Geroge’s Chapel in Windsor.
- source
- Samir Hussein/Getty Images
She was accompanied by her mother and page boys, John and Brian Mulroney.
- source
- Toby Melivlle/Getty Images
Meanwhile, Prince Harry was already waiting inside with his best man, Prince William.
The soon-to-be married couple appeared to exchange a few words before the ceremony kicked off.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t actually kiss inside the chapel. Their first moment together as husband and wife involved joining hands and exiting the venue together to meet well-wishers.
This stunning photo shows the couple’s silhouette as they began to step outside the chapel for the first time.
Their first kiss outside the chapel is one of the most popular photos from their wedding. However, this moment right before their lips met also made for an adorable moment.
This zoomed out photo showing their first kiss outside St George’s Chapel is one that is rarely shown, but it gives a whole new perspective and adds a fairytale-like atmosphere to the image.
Similarly, this photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their wedding carriage shows the beautiful chapel and fans behind them.
- source
- Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Happy second wedding anniversary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!
Read more:
19 photos show how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship has evolved over time
The most iconic photos from 29 royal weddings throughout modern British history
31 photos show Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s best royal moments, from their wedding day to that iconic rain picture
The best photo from every year of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship, according to their photographer