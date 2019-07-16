Sotheby’s is auctioning off some of the rarest sneakers ever made, and some could go for more than $100,000

caption This pair of automatically lacing shoes is based on the shoes worn by Marty McFly in the 1989 film “Back To the Future Part II”, the Nike Mag. It’s expected to fetch up to $70,000. source Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s is having its first-ever rare sneaker auction, featuring hard-to-find shoes that are predicted to go for thousands of dollars.

Some shoes – like the self-lacing sneakers from “Back to the Future Part II” – could fetch up to $70,000.

The collection of 100 shoes also includes Nike‘s 1972 “Moon Shoe” designed by Nike cofounder Bill Bowerman, which is starting at $80,000 and is expected to go for more than $110,000.

Sneaker lovers, rejoice.

Sotheby’s first-ever rare sneaker auction will feature sought-after shoes made famous by athletes, musicians, and movies. But they won’t come cheap: the bidding starts at tens of thousands of dollars for most pairs.

The auction was made possible through a collaboration with Stadium Goods, a sneaker reseller famous for its collection of rare and expensive footwear.

Some of the more noteworthy items include the automatically lacing Nike Mags from “Back to the Future Part II” and a pair of Nike “Moon Shoes,” which were handcrafted and designed by Nike cofounder Bill Bowerman.

The collection also features rare designs from Kanye West’s Yeezy partnership with Adidas and a pair of Air Jordans commemorating Derek Jeter’s retirement.

The online bidding for the sneaker auction closes July 23. Take a look at some of the most popular listings below:

These automatically lacing shoes are based on the pair worn by Marty McFly in the 1989 film “Back To the Future Part II.”

source Sotheby’s

There are only 89 pairs of this self-lacing version of the Nike Mag, which was released in 2016. A 2011 release saw 1,500 pairs released, but they did not lace themselves.

The bidding for the shoe started at $40,000, and it’s estimated to sell for between $50,000 and $70,000.

A version of the 2011 release is also up for auction and is estimated to fetch much less, with a top-range estimate of $18,000.

Only five pairs of this Air Jordan 11 model were ever created.

source Sotheby’s

They were made in 2017 in honor of baseball legend Derek Jeter, to commemorate his retirement from the New York Yankees. The bidding started at $30,000, and Sotheby’s estimates the hammer will fall between $40,000 and $60,000.

The most expensive sneaker up for auction is the Nike “Moon Shoe.”

source Sotheby’s

Only 12 pairs were made of these shoes, and few of those are still around today. Handmade and designed by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman, it was famously made with a waffle sole pattern to allow for a better grip and cushion on the field.

The bidding started at $80,000, and it’s estimated to get as high as $160,000.

This purple suede design was produced in a limited run for select acquaintances of rapper Travis Scott.

source Sotheby’s

These rare Air Jordans are available for bidding in four different colors, and each started at $35,000.

These rare Adidas sneakers were born out of a collaboration between rapper Pharrell Williams and Chanel and were sold in a Paris pop-up in limited quantities.

source Sotheby’s

This pair starts at $7,500, but they have the potential to sell for more than $10,000.

This pair of Adidas sneakers was also a result of the collaboration between Pharrell Williams and Chanel.

source Sotheby’s

But this unique pair – which replaces the word “Chanel” with “Karl” on top of the right shoe – was originally a gift to Karl Lagerfeld and is likely the only one of its kind.

Obviously, this pair will go for a lot, with the potential to sell for $50,000 or more.

These sneakers from Kanye West’s Yeezy collection are one of the more talked-about listings in the auction.

source Sotheby’s

This design earned the name “Oreo” because of its resemblance to the famous sandwich cookie. The shoe was released in 2016 in limited quantities.

They’ll go for between $13,000 and $18,000, and 15 pairs are available.

These Air Jordans were part of a special release in 2011 for the Tokyo 23 basketball tournament in Japan.

source Sotheby’s

They were released in limited quantities only in Japan.

The starting bid is $4,800 and they are expected to sell for over $5,500.

One of the most coveted silhouettes of the Kanye West and Nike collaboration is the Nike Air Yeezy 2 NRG Pure Platinum.

source Sotheby’s

The edition was sold in limited quantities in 2012 and is famous for being the final Air Yeezy sneaker.

Sotheby’s is auctioning it as part of a lot with three other Nike Air Yeezy sneakers, and they’re expected to go for over $22,000.