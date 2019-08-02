See photos of the 27 most expensive rare vintage Ferraris that almost all disappointed at this year’s Monterey car week auctions

caption The 1962 Ferrari 196 SP by Fantuzzi is still for sale. source Darin Schnabel/RM Sotheby’s

This year, the two most expensive Ferraris auctioned at Monterey car week were both estimated to auction for up to $13 million. One fetched $9.905 million and the other didn’t sell.

At the 2018 Monterey car week auctions, the most expensive car sold was a 1962 Ferrari GTO 250 that fetched a record-breaking $48.4 million dollars becoming the most expensive car ever sold at auction.

These are the 27 most expensive Ferraris that were up for auction at this year’s Monterey Car Week, almost all of which disappointed and sold for less than or at the bottom range of the auction estimate – or didn’t sell at all.

A 1962 Ferrari GTO 250 fetched a record-breaking $48.4 million during last year’s Monterey Car Week auctions with RM Sotheby’s. The MSRP for the GTO 250 when it was first released was $18,000, about $150,000 adjusted for inflation, according to Forbes.

In comparison, this year’s two most expensive Ferraris were both estimated to fetch upwards of $13 million. One was a 1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider that sold for less than the estimated range. The other was a 1962 Ferrari 250 California SWB Spider by Scaglietti that didn’t sell at all.

In fact, most of the Ferraris sold under the estimated range, and several of the ones auctioned by RM Sotheby’s didn’t sell at all. Only one Ferrari on the list sold above the range.

Take a look at the 27 most expensive Ferraris up for auction at this year’s Monterey car week and how they compared to what they were estimated to go for.

1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider: $9.905 million

The 1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider has been called the “classiest Ferrari ever made”. This non-metallic grey Ferrari was the 11th of 106 California Spiders, according to Gooding & Company.

The initial auction estimate was between $11 million to $13 million, but the Ferrari ended up fetching $9.905 million.

1962 Ferrari 250 California SWB Spider by Scaglietti: still for sale

source Darin Schnabel/RM Sotheby’s

RM Sotheby’s claims that this is likely the most original surviving SWB California Spider. This example was the 55th of 56 SWB California Spiders produced and has had four owners in the past 50 years.

The car is still for sale, according it’s auction profile, but was initially estimated to go between $10.5 million and $13 million.

1962 Ferrari 196 SP by Fantuzzi: still for sale

source Darin Schnabel/RM Sotheby’s

This Ferrari is the last of five still-surviving Scuderia Ferrari Sports Prototypes constructed from 1961 to 1962, according to RM Sotheby’s. It’s also the automaker’s first mid-engine Sports Prototype and has been raced at events such as the 1962 12 Hours of Sebring and Elkhart Lake.

The car, which is still for sale, was estimated to auction between $8 million to $10 million.

1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta by Scaglietti: $8.145 million

source Patrick Ernzen/RM Sotheby’s

RM Sotheby’s called this car “one of the finest 250 SWBs extant.” The Ferrari has undergone factory-authorized restoration and was a 2012 Villa d’Este Concorso d’Eleganza winner.

The car sold for $8.145 million, which barely lands in its initial estimated range of $8 million to $10 million.

1958 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Cabriolet: $6.8 million

source Mathieu Heurtault/Gooding & Company

Ferrari built 40 Series I Cabriolets, but only five of them had factory side vents like the one being auctioned, according to Gooding & Company. This car was originally delivered to Rome for its first owner, Prince Alessandro “Dado” Ruspoli.

The 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Cabriolet sold for $6.8 million, just shy of its original estimated range of $7 million to $8 million.

1975 Ferrari 312T: $6 million

source Mike Maez/Gooding & Company

Niki Lauda drove this Ferrari to his 1975 Formula 1 Championship win, according to Gooding & Company. It is one of five 1975 Ferrari 312Ts built and one of two main chassis used by Lauda during the race.

The car was estimated to auction between $6 million to $8 million and sold for $6 million.

1955 Ferrari 375 MM Coupe Speciale by Ghia: still for sale

source Darin Schnabel/RM Sotheby’s

The 340-horsepower 1955 Ferrari 375 MM Coupe Speciale by Ghia is a one-off road car with competition-specs, according to RM Sotheby’s.

The car is still for sale, although the initial auction estimate was between $5 million to $7 million.

1958 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta: $5.1 million

source Brian Henniker/Gooding & Company

Gooding & Company claims that this is the only one of 36 Single-Louver Tour de Frances built that was delivered to Sweden.

A 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta was also auctioned at last year’s Pebble Beach and fetched $6.6 million, according to Gooding & Company. However, the final auction price for this year’s 250 GT was $5.1 million, barely making it in the original estimated range of $5 million to $6 million.

1952 Ferrari 225 Sport Spider by Vignale: still for sale

source Darin Schnabel/RM Sotheby’s

Ferrari built 12 225 Sport Spiders fitted with a body made by Vignale, according to RM Sotheby’s. This particular car was raced in Argentina and the United Kingdom throughout the 1950s.

The car is still for sale, although the estimated range was between $4 million to $5 million.

1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose Alloy: undisclosed price

source Gooding & Company

Gooding & Company claims this is the only 275 GTB that was factory finished in “Blue Notte” (Night Blue) over Red.

A 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose Alloy was also auctioned at Pebble Beach 2014 for $4.62 million, according to RM Sotheby’s. This year’s car had an estimated range between $3.5 million to $4 million and sold for an undisclosed amount.

1995 Ferrari F50: $1.98 million

The model being auctioned this year is one of the 55 1995 Ferrari F50s sent to the United States, according to RM Sotheby’s. This car has 8,000 miles on it.

A 1995 Ferrari F50 was also auctioned by RM Sotheby’s at the 2015 Monterey auctions. There, the car fetched $1.98 million.

This year’s fetched $3 million, just brushing its estimated range of $3 million to $3.5 million.

1961 Ferrari 400 Superamerica SWB Coupe Aerodinamico by Pininfarina: still for sale

This is the fifth of 17 Superamerica SWB Aerodinamicos built, according to RM Sotheby’s. It was featured on the April 1963 “Car and Driver” cover and was estimated to go between $2.9 million to $3.5 million. The car is still for sale.

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy by Scaglietti: still for sale

source Mo Satarzadeh

Ferrari only built four triple-carburetor, long-nose, torque-tube, aluminum-bodied 275 GTB Alloy by Scaglietti models, according to RM Sotheby’s.

A different 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy by Scaglietti was auctioned at the 2014 Monterey Car auctions by RM Sotheby’s and fetched $3,382,500.

This year’s 275 GTB is still for sale but was estimated to auction between $2.9 million to $3.5 million.

1997 Ferrari F50: still for sale

source Josh Hway/Gooding & Company

Ferrari built approximately 350 1997 F50s, according to Gooding & Company. Another one was auctioned in 2016 and fetched $1.42 million.

The car did not successfully auction off at Monterey. Gooding & Company has now put an asking price of $2.9 million on the car, falling on the lower end of the original predicted auctioning range of $2.8 million to $3.2 million.

2014 Ferrari LaFerrari: $2,947,500

Ferrari built 499 2014 Ferrari LaFerraris, but this example was one of the first LaFerraris to be imported to the US, according to RM Sotheby’s. The car has just under 450 miles and is believed to be the only one finished with a red interior and a black carbon fiber top.

The Ferrari LaFerrari sold for $2,947,500, right in its estimated range of $2.9 million to $3.4 million.

1962 Ferrari 400 Superamerica Series I Coupe Aerodinamico: still for sale

Ferrari built 14 Series I Short-Wheelbase Aerodinamico Coupes, according to Gooding & Company. Only two were fitted with a body by Pininfarina.

The auction house is now asking for $3 million for the car, a price in between its original $2.8 million to $3.4 million estimation.

2006 Ferrari FXX: $3.52 million

Ferrari only built 30 official units as part of an invite-only program, according to RM Sotheby’s. The car hasn’t been driven since its Fiorano track delivery event.

The FXX sold for $3.52 million. This is the only car on the list that sold above its estimated range of $2.85 million to $3.25 million

2014 Ferrari LaFerrari: still for sale

source Josh Hway/Gooding & Company

The second Ferrari LaFerrari on the list has about 980 miles on it and a custom-ordered “Giallo Tristrato” paint, according to Gooding & Company.

The 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari now has an asking price of $2.975 million. Its original auction estimation was between $2.8 million to $3.2 million.

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO: still for sale

RM Sotheby’s claims this is “one of the finest 288 GTOs available” after its recent servicing, according to RM Sotheby’s. This is the first 288 GTO delivered to Japan.

RM Sotheby’s also auctioned another 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO earlier this year that went for $3.36 million.

The car is still for sale, although it had an estimated auction range of $2.55 million to $2.8 million.

1969 Ferrari 365 GTS by Pininfarina: $2.205 million

Ferrari made 20 first production 365 GTS units, but this is the only one finished in “Avorio Le Tetrach” over “Nero”, according to RM Sotheby’s.

Another example of this car went for $2,722,500 at RM Sotheby’s 2017 Monterey auctions.

The Ferrari sold for slightly below its estimated range of $2.25 million to $2.75 million at $2.205 million.

2014 Ferrari Sergio: undisclosed price

source Brian Henniker/Gooding & Company

Ferrari built six production examples of the 2014 Sergio, according to Gooding & Company. This car has 78 miles on it.

The auction house estimated that the car would sell between $2.5 million to $3 million. It was sold for an undisclosed price.

1967 Ferrari 330 GTS: $1.765 million

source Mike Maez/Gooding & Company

Ferrari built 99 examples of the 1967 330 GTS, according to Gooding & Company.

RM Sotheby’s auctioned another example of the car earlier this year that went for $2,012,500. Gooding & Co’s sold for $1.765 million, which is under its estimated $2 million to $2.4 million range.

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB by Scaglietti: $1.985 million

Ferrari built approximately 58 long-nose, torque-tube, triple-carburetor, steel-bodied examples, according to RM Sotheby’s.

RM Sotheby’s auctioned another example of the car in 2018 which sold for $2.205 million. This year’s sold for $1.985 million, a bit below its estimated range of $2.2 million to $2.4 million.

1961 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet Series II by Pininfarina: $1,517,500

Ferrari built 200 1961 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet Series II by Pininfarina, according to RM Sotheby’s. This is the 150th one made.

RM Sotheby’s also auctioned another example in 2018 which sold for $1,792,500. This year’s Ferrari sold for $1,517,500, right in its estimated range of $1.5 million to $1.8 million.

1991 Ferrari F40: $1,682,500

Ferrari built 213 1991 Ferrari F40s to be delivered to the United States, including this one, according to RM Sotheby’s. The car has 1,705 miles on it and its configuration is very close to an original example of the vehicle.

Another 1991 F40 was auctioned by RM Sotheby’s in 2017 and fetched $1.54 million. This year’s car sold for slightly higher at $1,682,500, which is comfortably in its estimated range of $1.5 million to $1.8 million.

1952 Ferrari 212 Inter Coupe: $1.6 million

source Mathieu Heurtault/Gooding & Company

The car has its original body by Vignale and was preserved in Switzerland for over 40 years, according to Gooding & Company.

The coupe fetched $1.6 million, falling short from its predicted $1.78 million to $2 million.

1965 Ferrari 275 GTB: $1,572,500

source Brian Henniker/Gooding & Company

The current owner of this 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB has had the car since 1978, according to Gooding & Company.

The car sold for $1,572,500, falling in its original estimated range of $1.5 million to $1.8 million.