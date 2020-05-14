Rashida Tlaib and Debbie Dingell call for federal investigation into health violations at Amazon warehouses during the coronavirus pandemic

caption An Amazon warehouse. source REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Debbie Dingell, both of Michigan, are calling for an investigation into Amazon facilities across the US after employees at a Michigan facility complained of inadequate safety guidelines, The Detroit News reported.

Workers at multiple Amazon warehouses have gone on strike to protest the conditions in the past.

Some workers have died after contracting the virus.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tlaib and Dingell’s demands.

Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Debbie Dingell, of Michigan, have called for officials to investigate Amazon facilities across the country, The Detroit News reported, after complaints of warehouse conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.

.@JeffBezos: Just in case you were unaware, you just pissed off two Congresswomen from Mich & we don't play. Your corp needs to focus on worker safety. They deserve better than this. P.S. They call @RepDebDingell & I #doubletrouble. We don't back down. https://t.co/JXSanCeekt — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) May 14, 2020

The call came after employees at the Romulus, Michigan, fulfillment center complained that there was a lack of protection.

On Twitter, Tlaib wrote to Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos: “Just in case you were unaware, you just pissed off two Congresswomen from Mich & we don’t play. Your corp needs to focus on worker safety. They deserve better than this.”

The Detroit News reported that the two congresswomen sent a letter to the deputy assistant secretary of labor of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Employees at various warehouses have walked off the job in protest of the conditions, specifically the lack of social distancing.

Business Insider previously reported that over a dozen employees walked off the job at a facility in Philadelphia last month after the found out a co-worker tested positive for the virus. Workers in a Staten Island facility also went on strike multiple times demanding better conditions, Business Insider has reported.

Workers at the Romulus facility in Michigan also walked out last month after two employees tested positive at that facility. Organizers of that protest told The Detroit News that Amazon is failing “to protect public health and the safety of its workers, customers, and communities.”

In one New Jersey facility, around 50 employees have contracted the virus, according to a public health official, though Amazon disputed that number.

Another employee at a New York facility died from COVID-19.

According to The Detroit News, Tlaib and Dingell wrote that employees complained of a lack of social distancing, no increased cleaning or availability of cleaning supplies, lack of information about employees who test positive and leave policies that don’t allow employees to stay home when sick.

Earlier this month, Amazon said it began “small-scale pilot,” testing of employees, Business Insider reported. The company has also said it has implemented social distancing measures, began doing temperature checks, provided masks and other protective equipment, and increased cleaning of the workspace.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has previously told Business Insider that they are “supporting the individuals, following guidelines from local officials, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of all the employees at our sites.”