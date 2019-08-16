Rashida Tlaib says she won’t accept Israel’s offer to allow her to visit her grandmother in the West Bank ‘under these oppressive conditions’

caption U.S. Congresswoman Tlaib listens to a comment from a constituent during a Town Hall style meeting in Inkster, Michigan, source Reuters

In a statement on Twitter, Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib said she won't accept Israel's offer to let her into the country to visit her grandmother on the West Bank.

Israel’s Interior Minister, Aryeh Deri, had said earlier on Friday that he would approve Tlaib’s entry on humanitarian grounds even after the country initially said she would be banned.

President Donald Trump also publicly urged Israel to ban her and fellow Rep. Ilhan Omar from entering the country for a visit.

Tlaib said she visiting her grandmother in Israel “under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in–fighting against racism, oppression & injustice.”

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib said on Friday morning that she won't accept Israel's offer to let her into the country to visit her grandmother in the West Bank after President Donald Trump publicly urged the country to ban her from entering.

In a statement on Twitter, Tlaib said she visiting her grandmother in Israel “under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in – fighting against racism, oppression & injustice.”

“Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me,” she said of her 90-year-old grandmother, who is Palestinian. “It would kill a piece of me.”

Israel’s Interior Minister, Aryeh Deri, had said earlier on Friday that he would approve Tlaib’s entry on humanitarian grounds even after the country initially said she would be banned, according to a statement reported by the Washington Post and Reuters.

My sity wanted to pick figs w/ me. I broke down reading this & worry every single day after I won for my family's safety. My cousin was texting me which photo of @IlhanMN & I they should put on a welcoming poster when I heard the news. I couldn't tell her.https://t.co/TneIQHwDgO — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 16, 2019

When I won, it gave the Palestinian people hope that someone will finally speak the truth about the inhumane conditions. I can't allow the State of Israel to take away that light by humiliating me & use my love for my sity to bow down to their oppressive & racist policies. https://t.co/OYIwExV0ga — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 16, 2019

Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in–fighting against racism, oppression & injustice. https://t.co/z5t5j3qk4H — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 16, 2019

According to The Jerusalem Post, when applying for entry into the country Tlaib had referenced her grandmother, saying it could be the last time she would see her.

“I will respect any restrictions and will not promote any boycotts against Israel during my visit,” the application said.

In her statement announcing she would not visit Israel, Tlaib said being electing into Congress “gave the Palestinian people hope that someone will finally speak the truth about the inhumane conditions.”

“I can’t allow the State of Israel to take away that light by humiliating me & use my love for my [grandmother] to bow down to their oppressive & racist policies,” she said.

Trump had targeted Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar over their criticisms of Israeli government policy, and in tweets published Thursday he urged the country not to let them in.