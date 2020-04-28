A fluffy dog is taking his Instagram followers on virtual hikes through Switzerland

caption Rasta explores Switzerland’s beautiful scenery and shares the adventures on his Instagram account. source Sylvia Michel

Rasta, a white Swiss shepherd, takes his Instagram followers on hikes through Switzerland.

The energetic dog explores mountains, lakes, and flower fields with his owner, Sylvia Michel.

“He’s a great character,” Michel told Insider. The dog loves to eat snow, gobble up flowers, and swim in lakes.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Each day, Rasta visits a new place. The white Swiss shepherd dog and his owner, Sylvia Michel, might head to a nearby waterfall, lake, or mountain.

“We look left, we look right, we look up. Everywhere is so beautiful,” Michel told Insider.

Rasta’s Instagram followers are lucky enough to tag along.

Michel, a professional photographer, has been capturing Rasta and Switzerland’s breathtaking scenery since 2014

Over the years, Rasta’s account has gathered more than 280,000 followers.

Now that a majority of the world is staying at home, Rasta’s videos have become a way for people to escape virtually to the Bernese Oberland area of Switzerland.

“I recognize that many people aren’t that lucky to go outside,” Michel said. “People are very thankful that we show them something beautiful.”

The duo hikes through Switzerland’s blossoming flower fields, across mountains, and around lakes for hours each day.

“It’s paradise,” Michel said.

Michel brings along her camera and snaps pictures and videos of Rasta exploring the scenery.

While Rasta’s daily schedule hasn’t changed during the lockdown, Michel said this time has been challenging because she’s lost a majority of her paid work.

Taking videos and photos of Rasta has helped Michel stay positive during the lockdown

“I decided to do more,” Rasta’s owner said. “More videos. More stories. More life.”

Michel can go out for hikes as long as she abides by Switzerland’s social distancing guidelines, which isn’t hard in her area, she said.

The photographs are beautiful. Michel has caught the bright white dog midair eating dandelions, posing in front mountain ranges, and waving to the camera.

“It goes right into your heart when you see Rasta,” Michel said. “You have to laugh. It’s just, laughing is so, so important, especially in a crisis.”

Rasta is Michel’s favorite subject, she said.

“I think there is nothing more authentic than a dog,” the photographer told Insider.