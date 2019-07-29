Rastelli’s sells top-quality meat and seafood to restaurants around the world — you can now order it online and have it delivered to your house

source Rastelli’s

The famous family food business Rastelli’s has gone online. You can now order beef, poultry and seafood from a variety of pre-curated plans from $89.

All of Rastelli’s products are responsibly raised, antibiotic-free, and added-hormone-free. The seafood is wild-caught.

We ordered from Rastelli’s and loved how convenient the service was. There were plenty of options to choose from, and the meat and seafood we tried were delicious.

When you don’t want to or can’t go grocery shopping for the week, it’s tempting to drag your feet around the kitchen, opening, closing, and re-opening your fridge door in hopes that food will magically appear. But with an internet connection and a laptop, you have better options.

For general groceries, you can go to any number of online grocery delivery services such as FreshDirect and AmazonFresh. But if you’re craving something a little more gourmet, something heartier, there are even more specific delivery services that’ll keep you from going hungry.

The magic of meat delivery services like Porter Road and Snake River Farms is this: They provide curated shopping experiences, they sell high-quality and responsibly raised meat, and they’re really convenient because they’ll ship fresh products directly to your door.

A new option we’ve tried – well, new to us, though not necessarily to the world at large – is Rastelli’s.

Rastelli’s is a family business that started in 1976 as a local New Jersey butcher shop. It supplied the neighboring deli and the community with quality meat, eventually expanding into poultry and seafood and distributing its food products worldwide. If you live in New Jersey, you can shop in person at its gourmet markets, Rastelli Market Fresh. But if you don’t, you can still cook and enjoy meat, poultry, and seafood from this storied brand.

Read more: You can buy the same American Wagyu beef used at Michelin-starred restaurants on this site – here’s what it’s like

source Rastelli’s

How to order from Rastelli’s

On its website, Rastelli’s offers various protein plans made up of 12 to 24 servings of steak, chicken, shrimp, salmon, and more. They’re bundled in various combinations and include two to three core proteins, but you can also add a la carte items to each plan. If you choose to subscribe, you’ll save a little money (10%), and there are various shipment-frequency options so your freezer won’t get overcrowded.

Here’s a sampling of the plans Rastelli’s offers:

Burger Box, $89: comes with 24 six-ounce Steak Craft Burgers

The Salmon and Beef Plan, $109: comes with two 16-ounce packs of ground beef, four six-ounce sirloin steaks, and six siz-ounce Faroe Island salmon filets

The Chicken and Shrimp Plan, $109: comes with 10 six-ounce USDA-certified organic boneless chicken breast, and two 16-ounce packs of tail-off shrimp

The USDA Prime Steak Plan, $349: comes with four 12-ounce USDA Prime NY strip steaks, four 12-ounce USDA Prime ribeyes, and four eight-ounce USDA Prime filet mignons

All of Rastelli’s animals are responsibly raised, antibiotic-free, and added hormone-free. The seafood is wild-caught.

What to expect from your order

Your order is packed in an insulated box with dry ice. From there, you can store them in your freezer and fridge until they’re ready to cook.

We tried chicken, salmon, and steaks from Rastelli’s and were happy with the experience on all fronts, from convenience to taste (read more below).

Read more: A popular Nashville butcher shop now delivers its high-quality, pasture-raised meat across the whole country – here’s what it’s like

source Rastelli’s

Our review of Rastelli’s:

The steaks were juicy, flavorful, and easy to cook, while the salmon came out perfectly flaky and moist. We thought the taste difference of the chicken breast, compared to similar versions we’ve tried from stores, was minimal, but we did appreciate that we could have antibiotic-free and organic options delivered right to us.

The bulk design means that as long as you have adequate fridge space, you’ll always have a protein waiting for you when you get home from work or school. If you have a busy schedule, you know that easy access to the things you need or any subtle automation of a routine makes life much less stressful. Ultimately, the Rastelli’s experience was as much about the quality of the food as it was about the pure and simple convenience of the service.