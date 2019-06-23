Ravelry, a social network for knitters with 8 million members, banned users from showing support for Donald Trump on the platform

caption jayna Zweiman and Krista Suh take part in the Pussyhat social media campaign they created to provide pink hats for protesters in the women’s march in Washington, D.C., the day after the presidential inauguration, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 13, 2017. source Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

On Sunday, an online knitting community with 8 million members called Ravelry announced it was banning support for President Donald Trump and his administration on its site.

It said that it would ban posts or content supporting Trump, but it would not delete project data, nor would it ban members who support Trump, as long as they don’t talk about it.

“We cannot provide a space that is inclusive of all and also allow support for open white supremacy,” a Ravelry blog post said. “Support of the Trump administration is undeniably [in] support [of] white supremacy.”

Ravelry, an online knitting community with over 8 million members, has banned support of President Donald Trump and his administration.

Knitters go to Ravelry to discuss and post knitting patterns and projects. On Sunday, Ravelry announced that it will ban support for Trump in forum posts and content, but data about projects and patterns will not be deleted.

We are banning support of Donald Trump and his administration on Ravelry. We cannot provide a space that is inclusive of all and also allow support for open white supremacy. More details: https://t.co/hEyu9LjqXa — Ravelry (@ravelry) June 23, 2019

According to Ravelry’s new policy, members who support the Trump administration can still participate on Ravelry, but they can’t talk about it on the site. It said that it was not endorsing Democrats, nor was it banning Republicans.

The policy also said it was not banning conservative politics or people for their past support, and antagonizing conservative members for unstated positions is not acceptable.

Leading up to the Women’s March in January 2017, many knitters had posted patterns on Ravelry for pink “pussy hats” that people could wear to the protest.