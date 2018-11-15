Ray Dalio predicted the financial crisis. Now hear him speak candidly about today’s economy at IGNITION 2018.

caption Dalio has predicted an economic downturn within the next two years. source Hollis Johnson

Hedge-fund legend and best-selling author Ray Dalio, who predicted the financial crisis, is coming to IGNITION 2018.

The founder and cochief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, will share his candid outlook on the economy as global tensions rise and the wealth gap widens.

In a discussion earlier this year with Henry Blodget, Insider Inc.’s CEO, cofounder, and editorial director, Dalio drew parallels between the current economic climate and the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Dalio has predicted an economic downturn within the next two years, in part because of the pattern of debt and financial crises that, he says, repeat themselves again and again.

At IGNITION, you’ll hear even more from Dalio and Blodget as they meet again to discuss the economy.

Plus, you’ll get anecdotes and learnings from Dalio’s best-selling book, “Principles.” Released in 2017, the book details the unconventional principles that helped foster Dalio’s success – and can be used by anyone to get ahead.

