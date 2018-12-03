WATCH LIVE: Sallie Krawcheck, Ray Dalio, and more speak at IGNITION right now

IGNITION is Business Insider’s flagship conference featuring the biggest names in business, tech, and media, and it’s happening right now. Tune in below!

The agenda and who to expect for Monday, December 3 from 9:00 am to 12:45 pm:

WELCOME: Nicholas Carlson, global editor-in-chief, Business Insider and INSIDER; chief content officer, Insider Inc.

PRESENTATION: Henry Blodget, CEO, cofounder, editorial director, Insider Inc.

CONVERSATION: Drew Houston, CEO, cofounder, Dropbox, Paul Graham, cofounder, Y Combinator, speak with Alyson Shontell, US editor-in-chief, Business Insider

INTERVIEW: Sallie Krawcheck, CEO, cofounder, Ellevest, speaks with Olivia Oran, senior finance editor, Business Insider

INTERVIEW: Steve Case, chairman, CEO Revolution, cofounder, AOL, speaks with Rich Feloni, strategy correspondent, Business Insider

PRESENTATION: Tye and Courtney Caldwell, CEO, COO, ShearShare

PRESENTATION: Craig Fuller, founder, CEO, FreightWaves

INTERVIEW: Ray Dalio, founder, co-chief investment officer and co-chairman, Bridgewater Associates speaks with Henry Blodget

INTERVIEW: Wendy Clark, CEO, DDB Worldwide, speaks with Tanya Dua, senior reporter, Business Insider

CONVERSATION: Darren Laybourn, corporate vice president, Microsoft News, Microsoft Corp., Gordon Crovitz, cofounder, co-CEO, NewsGuard, speak with Henry Blodget

INTERVIEW: Cal Henderson, cofounder, CTO, Slack

CONVERSATION: Joey Levin, CEO, IAC speaks with Nicholas Carlson

PRESENTATION: Scott Galloway, founder, Gartner L2, professor of marketing, NYU Stern